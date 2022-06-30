Why are loyalty programs important?

Customers aren't the only ones who love loyalty programs -- marketers love them, too.

Loyalty programs drive customer retention, which can help organizations generate revenue, increase referrals and achieve overall growth. Organizations typically generate most of their revenue from existing customers, which requires less overhead than revenue from new customers. While organizations should still invest in customer acquisition, repeat business is ideal.

In addition to improved customer retention, loyalty programs also collect valuable customer data and firsthand feedback from customers. Marketing teams can use this data to derive customer insight and optimize CX. Given the many benefits of loyalty programs, CX leaders who haven't already done so should consider one for their organization.

What is a loyalty program? A loyalty program is a customer retention strategy that recognizes and rewards customers who do business with a company repeatedly. Organizations should personalize their programs for customers and provide a human touch with regular outreach via phone, email, voicemail or SMS. Although marketing teams must generate leads and sell products to new prospects, loyalty programs also play a role in their marketing strategies. To improve the adoption and retention of loyalty program members, marketing teams must use the creativity and knowledge of their customer bases to promote the programs effectively. Marketers also must revise, improve and -- in many cases -- simplify their loyalty programs. When successful, the program itself becomes a reason prospects become customers. For example, if word gets out through marketing -- or even more cleverly, through customer referrals on social media -- that a retailer provides a 20% discount to loyalty program members, that alone could entice prospects to become repeat customers. The best loyalty programs compel customers to buy from organizations over their competitors, even when the competitors offer cheaper products and services. For example, passengers often get seat upgrades and early boarding privileges in airline loyalty programs. That may be enough for customers to pay an extra $30 for a flight. Also, the loyalty miles add up to free flights and higher levels within the program, offering even more benefits, such as first-class upgrades or entry to airport clubs. Learn how loyalty programs can help marketers.