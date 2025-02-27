Top 10 loyalty program management software options

From frequent flyer miles to QR codes, modern customer loyalty programs rely on sophisticated data sets and technology to create personalized experiences and improve customer engagement and retention.

Loyalty program management software helps solve many challenges organizations face as they implement and manage loyalty programs. For example, it helps integrate existing point-of-sale and CRM systems, manage high volumes of customer data from multiple touchpoints, use segmentation to improve personalization and assist with analytics and reporting to understand customer needs. As customers demand instantaneous rewards from companies, CX teams -- particularly marketers and others in customer-facing roles -- need loyalty program management software to remain competitive.

Explore the top 10 loyalty program management software products available. The tools selected for this list received top marks from analyst firms and users on G2 and are listed alphabetically.

1. Comarch Loyalty Marketing Platform Comarch Loyalty Marketing Platform is an AI-powered loyalty management software. Its main features include the following: A customer data platform (CDP) to pull data from various sources and build customer profiles.

A promotion engine to create custom offers based on customer behavior.

Gamification capabilities, such as badges and leaderboards. Its latest version includes improved AI models for personalization and member club creation capabilities. This product is available both on-premises and in the cloud. The on-premises version works on Windows, macOS and Linux. Pricing is available upon request.

2. Fivestars Fivestars is an integrated payments and marketing platform that helps local businesses offer customizable rewards and promotions and automate marketing tasks. Its three main features are the following: Targeted marketing campaign and promotion capabilities.

Personalized reward and customer interaction tracking.

Marketing automation capabilities. The latest version includes more data analytics and reporting features and improved integration with various third-party tools, like Constant Contact and Mailchimp. The product is cloud-based. Pricing is available upon request.

3. Kangaroo Kangaroo is a cloud-based customer loyalty and marketing platform that offers capabilities for personalized rewards, promotions and omnichannel CX. Its main features include the following: The ability to create custom, branded loyalty components.

A referral engine, so loyalty program members can refer others and receive rewards.

Omnichannel capabilities that include SMS, email, push notifications and a branded mobile app. The latest version includes geolocation capabilities, enhanced analytics and a centralized dashboard to view the program's performance across multiple locations. Pricing is split into four tiers: Loyalty Essentials for $59 per month, Engagement Package for $99 per month, Ultimate for $199 per month and Ultimate Plus for $299 per month. Kangaroo also offers a free trial.

4. Loopy Loyalty Loopy Loyalty is cloud-based customer loyalty software geared toward small businesses. Its main features include the following: Digital stamp cards that users can add to their Apple Wallets and Google Wallets.

Transaction history management, so businesses can track and analyze customer behavior and retarget them with rewards or deals.

Targeted messaging, including location-based messaging. The latest version includes improved data analytics and reporting features. It also tightened integrations with Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Loopy Loyalty offers a 15-day free trial. After that, pricing is split into three tiers: Starter for $25 per month, Growth for $69 per month and Ultimate for $95 per month.

5. LoyaltyLion LoyaltyLion is an e-commerce customer loyalty and engagement platform based in the cloud. Its three biggest components include the following: The ability to support omnichannel loyalty programs that span online and brick-and-mortar locations.

Personalized loyalty pages.

Analytics to track loyalty program performance. The latest version includes enhanced integration with Shopify and improved automated workflows for emails and SMS marketing. Pricing is split into three tiers: Classic, Advanced and Plus. Advanced starts at $99 per month and includes 1,000 orders and a free trial. Information on the Advanced and Plus plans is available upon request. Loyalty program management software can help marketers create the most effective programs and reap their benefits.

6. Open Loyalty Open Loyalty is a cloud-based API-first loyalty program management software that lets teams build gamification into loyalty programs. The biggest components of Open Loyalty are the following: The campaign builder, which can create and manage loyalty and gamification campaigns.

A custom events engine that collects transactional and customer data to create personalized loyalty programs.

An open API to create custom integrations with third-party products. The latest version includes more gamification features, like points, tiers, rewards, badges and achievements. It also enhanced integration capabilities through webhooks and data export capabilities. Pricing is available upon request.

7. Oracle CrowdTwist Oracle CrowdTwist is a cloud-based customer loyalty and engagement platform. Its main components include the following: A CDP to pull data from various sources and build customer profiles.

Omnichannel capabilities for consistent in-store and online experiences.

Rewards management for loyalty rewards, points and redemption processes. The latest version includes improved AI models for personalization, an expanded rewards catalog from third-party providers and lets household members pool their rewards points. Pricing varies based on other features chosen and is available upon request.

8. Salesforce Loyalty Management Salesforce Loyalty Management is built into Salesforce's cloud-based platform and is better suited to large organizations and existing Salesforce customers. Its main components include the following: The ability to build loyalty programs, manage members and track their activities.

The ability to run targeted promotions and offers to reward loyalty program members. The latest version includes AI-powered insights, gamification and capabilities to create partnerships with other businesses to create more rewards. To access Salesforce Loyalty Management, users need a Salesforce license. Pricing is split into three tiers: Starter for $20,000 per month, Growth for $35,000 per month and Advanced for $45,000 per month.

9. Smile.io Smile.io is a cloud-based loyalty program management software designed for Shopify stores. Its main features include the following: The ability to create a points system for customer rewards.

VIP tiers, so top customers get special perks and early access to sales.

A referral program that rewards customers when they successfully refer others to the program. The latest version includes enhanced Shopify integration and improved real-time loyalty program customization. Pricing is split into three tiers: Starter for $49 per month, Growth for $199 per month and Plus for $999 per month. Each offers a different number of monthly orders.