Should you crowdsource last-mile delivery?

Crowdsourcing last-mile delivery might benefit companies in various ways, including cost savings and flexibility. However, drawbacks to the system exist as well.

Crowdsourcing last-mile delivery refers to companies using independent contractors to move packages to their final destinations. It's not an entirely new concept. For example, companies have used bike couriers in urban areas for decades.

Now, however, companies can crowdsource last-mile delivery through platforms that connect organizations with workers who are willing to transport packages on the last legs of their treks, said Alan Amling, an assistant professor of practice at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business' Global Supply Chain Institute.

Here's a look at the top benefits and challenges of this practice.

3 benefits of crowdsourcing last-mile delivery Companies might see some increase in speed of delivery times if they opt for crowdsourcing. Learn other benefits. 1. Flexibility Many retailers experience shifts in product demand, so crowdsourcing delivery workers can help address that fluctuation. The flexibility involved is a major benefit of crowdsourcing delivery, said Nick McKeehan, managing director at Protiviti, a global consulting firm located in Menlo Park, Calif. 2. Lower capital investments Crowdsourcing last-mile delivery can also help organizations save money. "These are not your employees," McKeehan said. "You don't have to hire them, and you don't have to buy the assets -- trucks and trailers." However, crowdsourcing could become the more expensive option for some companies. A tipping point could occur in terms of delivery volume or distance where crowdsourcing becomes more expensive than conventional shipping options or handling deliveries with a company fleet, said Alison Ponder, managing director at FTI Consulting, a business consulting firm located in Washington, D.C. Companies must regularly evaluate their shipping patterns and costs to ensure they're not overspending by crowdsourcing. 3. Potentially faster delivery times Packages that are delivered via a crowdsourcing delivery model skip the central sorting that occurs with conventional delivery services, such as the U.S. Postal Service. That typically results in packages getting into the hands of customers more quickly, Ponder said. Companies typically use crowdsourcing delivery for transporting products that are already close to their final destinations.