4 steps for using predictive analytics in demand planning

Products must be available when, where and how customers want them. Companies can maximize that availability by using predictive analytics in their demand planning processes.

Predictive analytics uses historical data, trends and other information to quantify how the demand for products is likely to change in the future. The technology enables supply chain leaders to create more realistic forecasts that are based on customer behavior, market conditions, promotional activities and other factors.

Learn about the benefits of using predictive analytics in demand planning and how to get started.

4 benefits of using predictive analytics in demand planning Using predictive analytics for demand planning can improve inventory management, reduce company costs, improve forecasting accuracy and improve supply chain resilience. Learn more. Improved inventory management Predictive analytics tools can analyze sales data, seasonal trends and other factors, then suggest the stock levels that a company should maintain in order to meet future demand. These capabilities help companies plan better for their busier times of year and make sure that they possess enough inventory to fulfill orders. Greater understanding of storage and waste Better forecasts mean less waste and lower costs. The data from predictive analytics enables companies to reduce their storage and warehousing costs because they won't store extra inventory. Predictive analytics can also help optimize routes and capacity when transporting products, which can reduce costs because companies can potentially cut down on their gas usage and number of transport vehicles. Improved customer service Companies need to keep customers happy, and predictive analytics identifies future customer needs so that supply chain leaders can make sure that products are available and the company can deliver them quickly. Possessing the right amount of stock helps reduce customer complaints. Improved supply chain resilience International supply chains can be fragile, so correctly managing the flow of orders and products is essential. Predictive analytics can forecast potential issues and enable companies to plan accordingly. As soon as a company is notified of a delay or disruption, supply chain leaders can adjust orders so that their organization can still get goods into the marketplace.