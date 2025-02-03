Demand vs. supply planning: Learn about the differences

Customers are a demanding bunch -- they want what they want, when they want it, and in the amount they desire.

That reality underscores the importance of demand planning and supply planning. Both of these supply chain management processes help a company forecast the ideal inventory of products or services to meet the demands of partners, customers and other stakeholders.

Learn more about demand planning versus supply planning and the differences between the two.

What is demand planning? Demand planning helps companies predict, understand and manage the future demand for goods. It's the "what" companies need. The first step for demand planning is that the demand planning team gathers information about the likely future demand for products. The information includes previous customer insights, market intelligence, new product launches, promotional activities and seasonal trends. The demand planning team then feeds the data into statistical models and forecasting tools to learn the demand for specific products at various times throughout the year. The output of these tools feeds into the supply planning process so the company will order enough inventory. Some of the benefits of demand planning include improved forecasting accuracy, better inventory management, potentially improved customer satisfaction and stronger cash flow management, as companies will potentially have less money tied up in unsold inventory.

What is supply planning? Supply planning helps companies order and retain enough products to meet the demands of their customers. Supply planning takes place after demand planning teams have figured out customer needs and fed that data into the supply planning process. It's the "how" a company will meet inventory needs. The first step of supply planning is the supply planning team using the output from demand planning to calculate the amount of each product that they will need to order. The supply planning team uses this data to schedule production runs or product orders from the company's suppliers, which will help ensure the company will be able to manufacture and transport its finished products. Once the company or its logistics provider receives the products, the products are stored in inventory until a store or customer purchases them. Some of the benefits of supply planning are potentially improving relationships with suppliers because of fewer last-minute changes and reducing operational costs because the company will not order extra inventory.