What is supply chain risk management (SCRM)? Supply chain risk management (SCRM) is the coordinated efforts of an organization to help identify, monitor, detect and mitigate threats to supply chain continuity and profitability. The supply chain is a network of companies and activities involved in the manufacturing and distribution of goods and services. With SCRM, possible risks such as natural disasters, geopolitical upheavals, pandemics, cyber attacks and supplier failures are assessed. By identifying and assessing these risks, organizations can build mitigation strategies to manage and lessen the effect of disruptions on their operations and bottom line.

Examples of supply chain risks Threats to the supply chain can affect business continuity by inducing risk factors such as cost volatility, material shortages, supplier financial issues and failures, and natural and manmade disasters. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, examples of risks to the supply chain can encompass counterfeiting, tampering, theft, introduction of malicious software and hardware and substandard manufacturing and development procedures. SCRM strategies and software help an organization foresee potential issues and adapt to those risks and unforeseeable supply chain disruptions as quickly and efficiently as possible. The risks to the supply chain can come from both internal and external factors.

Internal supply chain risks Internal supply chain risks originate from within a company and can cause operational or supply chain disruptions. As these risks are within the organization's control or influence, there are opportunities to effectively mitigate and manage them. Examples of internal supply chain risks include the following: Manufacturing risks. Interruptions and disruptions in internal procedures can result in quality failures where products fail to meet their specifications or their performance is subpar.

Business risks. Business risks can arise from changes to key employees, management, reporting structures or operational protocols, such as the interaction between suppliers, customers and procurement.

Mitigation risks. Mitigation risks can arise when companies fail to plan for contingencies or explore alternative options.

Planning and control risks. Planning and control hazards can result from inadequate assessment and planning, which can lead to less-than-ideal management and control.

Cultural risks. Cultural risks can arise from a business culture that's prone to concealing or postponing the release of negative facts.

External supply chain risks Risks that come from outside a company and have the potential to affect the supply chain's seamless operation are known as external supply chain risks. Since businesses can't directly manage these risks, it's necessary to take preventative actions to reduce their negative effects. Examples of external supply chain risks include the following: Demand risks. These risks stem from unseen or inaccurately interpreted needs of consumers or end users.

Environmental risks. Environmental hazards come from outside the supply chain and are usually associated with political, social, economic and environmental problems, such as natural disasters and the possibility of terrorism.

Supply risks. Supply risks are generated by any interruptions in the movement of goods -- whether raw materials or components -- within an organization's supply chain.

Business risks. Business risks are generated by variables such as a supplier's financial or management stability, or the purchase and sale of supplier enterprises.

Physical plant risks. The state of a supplier's physical facilities and regulatory compliance can produce physical plant risks. What are the consequences of a supply chain attack? Supply chain attacks can have serious ramifications on businesses, their customers and even entire industries. According to Gartner, by 2025, 45% of global organizations are anticipated to have encountered attacks on their software supply chains. Some key consequences of supply chain attacks include the following: Financial losses. Supply chain attacks can incur substantial financial setbacks for organizations. These attacks can cause interruptions in operations, expensive periods of inactivity, postponements in production or service provisions and necessitate extensive corrective actions.

Data breaches. A supply chain attack has the potential to compromise sensitive data and result in data breaches. Attackers might gain unauthorized access to systems, steal valuable information or manipulate data for malicious purposes.

Business disruptions. Successful supply chain attacks have the potential to seriously impair an organization's functioning, as they can lead to production delays, disruptions in services and crippled productivity.

Reputational damage. Supply chain attacks can seriously damage an organization's reputation if they jeopardize the reliability and quality of its products. Trust and loyalty from customers and suppliers can deteriorate, resulting in a decline in business prospects and earnings.

Regulatory and legal consequences. Attacks on the supply chain could have legal and regulatory repercussions for organizations. For example, if an organization violates data protection rules or fails to protect consumer data, it can be held accountable with fines and legal implications.

Malware installation. Applications containing malicious code from supply chain attacks can be exploited to download and inject malware into company networks. Attackers could install ransomware, rootkits, keyloggers, viruses and other malware using injected supply chain attack code.

Best practices for a SCRM plan An organization should consider best practices for efficiently identifying, evaluating and mitigating risks while creating supply chain risk management strategies. Key steps involved in creating an SCRM plan include the following: Identify and assess risks. The first step in developing an effective supply chain risk management program is to recognize and evaluate potential risks, including supply chain issues, natural disasters, geopolitical events and threats to cybersecurity. Both internal and external factors that can affect the supply chain should be assessed. Develop a formal SCRM program. Businesses should create a comprehensive supply chain risk management program that describes the roles, responsibilities and processes involved in managing supply chain risks. This program should be updated regularly. Monitor critical suppliers and components. Organizations must comprehend which providers are vital to their business and continue to keep an eye on and assess their performance, dependability and risk-taking acumen. Deploy SCRM across the board. SCRM practices should be executed throughout the organization, ensuring that all relevant departments and stakeholders are involved. This entails raising awareness, providing training and establishing communication channels within the organization. Establish protocols for supplier assessment. Organizations should create guidelines and standards for evaluating their vendors' supply chain operations. This could entail assessing their risk management procedures, supply chain security culture and adherence to industry standards. Collaborate with stakeholders. Organizations should encourage communication and cooperation between key stakeholders, such as vendors, clients and business associates as this can help them recognize possible hazards and take appropriate actions. SCRM requires collaboration and coordination among an organization's sales, marketing, production, development, procurement, finance and IT departments. Continuously improve and adapt. SCRM is an ongoing process that requires continuous improvement and adaptation. Organizations should stay current on industry trends, regulatory changes and emerging risks that could affect their supply chain through continuous monitoring, participation in industry forums and engagement with relevant experts.