What is millimeter wave (mmWave)?

Millimeter wave (mmWave), also known as millimeter band, is a range of electromagnetic frequencies between microwaves and infrared. Its frequency spectrum is used for wireless high-speed communications. It is also known as the extremely high frequency, or EHF, band by the International Telecommunication Union.

One of the predominant uses of mmWaves is for 5G. Communications based on this band of frequencies are fast and provide increased bandwidth, making it ideal for network carriers to provide faster service to bandwidth-intensive applications. The mmWave band contains wavelengths between 10 millimeters at 30 gigahertz and 1 millimeter at 300 GHz.

Millimeter wave is the band of frequencies between 30 and 300 GHz.

When used for 5G signals, mmWaves are produced using small, low-power cells called small cells. Small cells are deployed as a network in clusters to provide acceptable coverage in an area.

Because of the high frequency of mmWaves, they have a limited range. And because of this limited range, 5G also uses lower-frequency bands called Sub-6 5G, which aren't in the mmWave range. Sub-6 5G is still typically faster than average 4G LTE speeds.