The 3 different types of 5G technology for enterprises

The fifth generation of cellular technology, 5G, isn't a single flavor. In fact, 5G is more like a Neapolitan mix of three flavors with new, advanced capabilities available to add on to each type.

The different types of 5G comprise the various frequencies on which 5G operates, dubbed low-band, midband and high-band 5G. The distinctions among these flavors relate to the different characteristics of each spectrum, according to Lindsay Notwell, senior vice president of 5G strategy and global carrier operations at Cradlepoint Inc., a networking vendor based in Boise, Idaho, and part of Ericsson.

The respective characteristics of each 5G type aren't inherently new. They build on capabilities of past generations and aim to solve problems those generations created. However, the different types of 5G are notable because they enable advanced applications and techniques that make 5G unique for enterprise networks.

The different types of 5G can be compared to Neapolitan ice cream, a type of ice cream with three separate flavors in one container. Low-band, midband and high-band 5G are similar to vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, respectively. Three major U.S. carriers -- AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon -- use all three frequency bands.

1. Low-band 5G Low band is the closest 5G spectrum to 4G and 4G LTE and operates on the closest frequencies to TV and radio stations. That's why it's vanilla: It's classic, everyone's familiar with it and it's fairly basic in terms of advanced frequencies. Lindsay Notwell Lindsay Notwell This doesn't mean low-band 5G isn't worthwhile, though. Low-band 5G is 10 times faster than 4G speeds, Notwell said, and this type of 5G can travel long distances. Some TV stations still use similar frequency bands because of the bands' abilities to cover large areas. Low-band 5G ranges from 600 MHz to 900 MHz, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). However, low-band 5G isn't as fast as the other flavors, which is why it can travel so far. Low-band 5G has low bandwidth. It can travel far because it has a lower capacity to carry data than higher frequencies. "It's sort of a two-edged sword," Notwell said. "The low band has great characteristics -- reach, frequency and penetration -- but it's just not very wide."

2. Midband 5G Midband 5G is like chocolate ice cream: a bit more advanced than vanilla low band yet not the most hyped of the different types of 5G. Midband is generally synonymous with the sub-6 GHz spectrum, as it ranges from 2.5 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 3.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz bands. Midband 5G spectrum is five times as wide as low-band spectrum, Notwell said. While midband 5G is wider than low-band 5G with more capacity to transport larger amounts of data, it can't travel as far. Buildings and other solid objects can affect higher ranges of midband 5G, although that permeation issue more prominently impedes high-band 5G.

3. High-band 5G and millimeter wave High-band 5G is effectively the opposite of low-band 5G: It can't travel far, but it has the superfast speeds that result from 5G's most touted benefits. High-band 5G correlates to strawberry ice cream, as it adds a distinctive flavor to the Neapolitan combination: faster speed. The FCC said high-band 5G includes 24 GHz, 28 GHz, 37 GHz, 39 GHz and 47 GHz bands. Just as strawberry ice cream contains tiny pieces of strawberry, high-band 5G includes an added surprise: millimeter wave (mmWave), the spectrum between 30 GHz and 300 GHz that provides high-speed connectivity and faster download speeds. These capabilities -- and mmWave's high bandwidth and ability to carry more data between destinations -- have increased global interest in 5G technology. MmWave is also the only type of 5G with potentially different use cases than the other flavors. For example, data centers may require mmWave for failover, as data centers are fed by fiber only because the medium is fast and reliable, Notwell said. MmWave would support the level of performance and speed that data centers require more than low-band or midband 5G. Overall, though, use cases don't vary much by spectrum type. One of the biggest challenges with high-band 5G for both carriers and enterprises is mmWave's line-of-sight travel, which limits how far the frequency can travel. Even heavy rainfall, for example, could impede mmWave. Because of this limitation, proper installation is critical for an organization's successful 5G deployment, Notwell said. "If all we had to rely on was millimeter wave, that would be a problem," Notwell said. "But what we're seeing is newer technologies enabling 4G and 5G to work in the same frequency. That's called dynamic spectrum sharing." One way to understand the different types of 5G is to imagine the spectrums as Neapolitan ice cream flavors, with various new capabilities as different ice cream toppings.