How to choose and set up a mobile VPN for an Android phone

VPNs are critical to many organizations, and it's important to account for Android devices when enabling this technology for mobile end users.

Mobile threats are a concern for both iOS and Android devices. Even when IT carefully manages these issues, data security risks can arise when users connect remotely to an organization's network resources. To protect remote communications, many organizations implement mobile VPNs. However, because of OS differences, IT must adjust its approach based on whether it plans to support iPhones, Android phones or both.

A VPN should be implemented as part of a larger, multilayered security strategy with support from a reliable enterprise mobility management (EMM) or MDM platform. Above all, IT teams must weigh several factors and vet top providers when planning and implementing their VPN initiatives.

What factors shape an Android VPN initiative? Many organizations now use VPNs to support their Android users, as well as users on other platforms, such as Windows, macOS and iOS. The following factors should guide IT's process when setting up a VPN that supports Android devices in some capacity. Type of implementation Organizations must choose between cloud-based and on-premises VPN systems. Cloud services are generally easier to implement, manage and scale than on-premises deployments. However, they don't offer the same level of control and flexibility as an on-premises VPN. Still, an on-premises deployment can be a large undertaking and investment, which might not be viable for smaller organizations. IT decision-makers should also consider whether they need a platform that supports both site-to-site VPN and remote access. Security and compliance For most organizations, security and compliance are top priorities -- hence the need to deploy a VPN in the first place. An effective VPN can encrypt traffic, anonymize IP addresses and securely integrate with the local network. IT should also look for tools that provide granular access controls and support security features, such as single sign-on (SSO) and multifactor authentication (MFA). Organizations should be able to implement a VPN without compromising UX. Performance and availability Organizations should be able to implement a VPN without compromising UX. Although a VPN can affect performance and availability to some degree, its effect should be minimal. Choosing strategic locations for VPN servers can minimize latency and maximize availability. The VPN platform should also be able to scale as necessary to accommodate fluctuating workloads and evolving business requirements. Supported users and devices When IT teams plan their VPN deployments, they should know how many VPN users they have to support. Likewise, consider what OS platforms and device types -- other than Android phones -- might access the VPN. IT should also know whether the devices are corporate-owned and fully managed or part of a BYOD program. VPN client implementation A VPN deployment should account for the volume of users connecting to the VPN servers. Although Android devices include a built-in VPN client, not all VPN platforms use that client and instead provide their own. This might be because the VPN platform uses protocols that the built-in client doesn't support or because a third-party client might make it easier to manage the VPN service through an EMM platform. Another important decision to make is whether the Android devices should use per-app VPN or always-on VPN. Deployment and management IT should be able to deploy the VPN platform and provide VPN services with minimal overhead and delays. Choose a platform that provides IT administrators with central management capabilities and full visibility into the system and its users. Additionally, make sure it can integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure and tools, including the organization's EMM platform. IT might need to upgrade certain system or infrastructure components to accommodate the VPN platform. Initial and long-term costs Organizations must look at several details to calculate total cost of ownership (TCO) for a VPN. Factors include ongoing subscription or licensing fees and the costs of IT personnel to deploy and maintain VPN operations. In the case of on-premises deployments, TCO should reflect the costs of hardware as well. Organizations should also fully understand the level of tech support available to them after committing to a platform. Look for VPN tools that offer free trials so that admins can better evaluate the product. However, be wary of free VPN services. These offerings tend to have limited features and often pose their own security and privacy risks.

Popular Android VPN options for the enterprise VPN products can vary significantly, so IT should examine the different kinds of options that are popular today. The following list shows a few examples of mobile VPN tools compatible with Android ecosystems, chosen based on industry research. This list is not ranked and instead appears in alphabetical order. Cisco Secure Client Formerly Cisco AnyConnect, Secure Client offers a more comprehensive suite of VPN services. Features include application monitoring, greater network visibility, threat and roaming protection, zero-trust access controls and integration with other Cisco offerings. That integration makes Secure Client a good option for organizations that are already committed to the Cisco ecosystem and the vendor's server platforms. ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is a cloud-based VPN platform with servers in over 100 countries. Each VPN server runs its own private DNS and runs entirely in memory, with no server data written to disk. ExpressVPN does not log traffic data or DNS queries and uses Advanced Encryption Standard-256 to protect data. Along with Android, the platform supports a wide range of device types, including Windows, macOS, Linux and iOS. A user can connect up to eight devices at once. The platform also provides advanced features, such as split tunneling, tracker blocking, kill-switch capabilities and IP address masking. NordLayer Another cloud-based option is NordLayer. In addition to VPN services, the platform provides advanced protection against network-based threats. Depending on the service plan, NordLayer includes features such as split tunneling, dedicated IP addresses, IP allowlisting, DNS filtering, MFA, SSO and always-on VPN. The platform promises server performance of up to 1 Gbps and provides shared gateways in over 30 countries. NordLayer provides VPN clients for Android, Windows, macOS, Linux and iOS. The platform also offers browser extensions that can be used with virtual private gateways to provide VPN services on unsupported device types. Proton VPN Like many VPN platforms, Proton VPN is available for both consumers and enterprise customers. Proton VPN for Business offers enterprise plans for organizations of varying sizes. The platform provides servers with speeds up to 10 Gbps in over 110 countries. It's available for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and other platforms. Proton VPN has a strict no-logs policy and offers several advanced features, including DNS leak protection, kill-switch capabilities, router support, split tunneling and dedicated IP addresses. The service also enables customers to configure private gateways and deploy them instantly.