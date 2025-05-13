How can an enterprise mobile VPN fit into a mobility plan?

A mobile VPN can help improve enterprise mobility, but deploying this technology involves thoughtful planning.

An enterprise mobile VPN establishes secure connections between users' mobile devices and the resources residing on an organization's private network. There are many VPNs that an organization can choose from. IT decision-makers must find one that keeps corporate resources secure while also providing easy access to remote workers.

Remote access VPNs use tunneling protocols to encrypt data. Then, the data can be safely transmitted and received across less secure networks, such as the internet. The VPN's authentication mechanism controls which users gain remote access to the organization's secure resources. However, most enterprise VPNs go well beyond the basics. For example, some enterprise mobile VPNs can protect against malware. Some vendors also provide functionality for managing mobile devices.

To implement a secure, effective mobile VPN, IT teams must consider several factors and map out how the tool will fit into their broader approach to enterprise mobility.

On-premises vs. cloud-hosted enterprise VPNs When building a mobile VPN strategy, one of the first decisions IT must make is whether to host the VPN locally or to use a cloud-based provider. Both approaches offer advantages and disadvantages. On-premises VPNs If an organization hosts its own VPN, it has full control over the VPN configuration and all the underlying hardware and software. This might make it easier to comply with regulatory standards. The disadvantage is that the organization must bear the full hardware and software cost, as well as the administrative overhead involved in maintaining the VPN and keeping it secure. This approach also requires the organization to have enough internet bandwidth available to support inbound VPN traffic. A mobile VPN has much of the same functionality as a traditional VPN, but it's designed to work in a mobile environment. Cloud-based VPNs Using a cloud-based VPN is a simpler option, but the organization must choose a reputable VPN provider. Some free or low-cost VPN providers have been known to sell their customers' data. With this in mind, organizations and IT departments should carefully consider the provider's reputation, financial stability, support model and customer base when selecting a mobile VPN option. Cost can be another area of concern, since a provider could raise its rates without warning. Some cloud-based VPN providers also perform traffic metering. This means that they charge customers based on the amount of traffic passing through the VPN, or they use throttling to diminish client connectivity speeds after a certain data threshold. Before opting for a cloud-based VPN, organizations must also determine how much control they need over the VPN's configuration. This is especially true for organizations that are subject to regulatory requirements. For example, some organizations need to enforce multifactor authentication for remote workers, which not all VPN providers support.