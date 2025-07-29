How can IT manage battery drain on enterprise mobile phones?

Smartphone battery drain is a hassle for mobile workers, but IT policies and user habits can help extend battery life on these endpoints.

The average user depends heavily on their phone for various tasks. Mobile battery drain can interrupt their workflow and render them unable to receive communications in real time.

Battery drain on a smartphone can affect productivity, even if the user works primarily from non-mobile systems. After all, many organizations require multifactor authentication (MFA) for access to corporate applications. A drained phone battery might result in an inability to complete MFA requests, leaving the user temporarily locked out of critical systems.

To prevent these issues, IT should consider battery life as a part of the device selection and procurement process. Consider factors such as OS and hardware features to support longer battery life on enterprise mobile phones.

Comparing battery life for Android vs. iOS Device choice is one of the main factors that affects mobile battery drain, as Android and iOS devices manage battery life in different ways. IT teams should ensure that their MDM platforms make a distinction between the two OSes and enable admins to manage power-related settings accordingly. Battery drain on Android devices A variety of manufacturers sell Android devices, so it's inevitable for some devices to be more power-efficient than others. Some Android devices have very long battery life, while others drain quickly. It isn't the physical device alone that affects Android battery life. The OS is also a key factor. Some of the older Android OSes, particularly those released before Android 8.0, were notorious for rapid battery depletion. Android 9.0 also had its share of battery life problems, but newer Android OSes have come a long way with regard to power management. The expected battery life has to do with more than just the OS version and the hardware, however. The way that the hardware vendor optimizes the OS for use on the device plays a huge role in performance and battery health. Battery drain on iPhones Apple's iPhone has a reputation for making efficient use of power. One of the main reasons for this is that Apple manufactures its own devices, meaning the organization has complete control over both the hardware and the OS. As a result, Apple is able to make its devices as efficient as possible. For example, Apple's graphics API, Metal, is optimized for the iPhone's hardware. This improves graphics performance and decreases power consumption. Apple also aggressively suspends background apps, which can help conserve battery life.

What other factors affect smartphone battery life? Outside of the device type or OS, there are some common reasons for excessive mobile battery drain. Older phone components tend to consume more power, and older batteries tend to drain more quickly. Spending a bit more on smartphones with good battery life upfront can result in fewer replacements over time. The software and features employees use on their phones can significantly affect battery health. Running demanding applications such as games places a heavy load on a device's CPU or GPU. Similarly, wireless components -- such as those that enable GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi -- all consume power when active. Display brightness is another major cause of phone battery issues. Increasing a screen's brightness increases power consumption. This is also relevant to the device make and model. Larger form-factor endpoints might have large backlights or a greater number of OLED pixels than smaller endpoints. Additionally, LCD devices require constant backlighting, while some OLED devices can turn off unused pixels in dark areas of the screen to help save power. Still, LCD devices are more power-efficient when displaying white images than OLED devices are, so one is not better than the other in all cases. Connectivity can play a role in power consumption, as well. The process of hunting for a signal in remote areas can quickly drain a battery. Likewise, while 5G devices are more energy-efficient, they typically consume more power than their 4G predecessors in areas with a weak signal. Other factors include charging habits and temperature conditions. Charging a battery past 80% or letting it deplete below 20% puts more strain on it, as does heat exposure. When users keep their phone plugged in all night or leave it out in the sun on a hot day, the battery slowly degrades. Charging also causes a device to generate more heat, and phone cases can trap heat. Together, these stressors can shorten battery life in the long term.