Understanding how long iPhones can last in the enterprise

Apple frequently releases new iPhone models and iOS updates, so it can be difficult for organizations to extend the lifespan of their existing iPhone investments while ensuring sufficient device performance and functionality.

Mobile devices have quickly made their way into the enterprise space in recent years, especially as the increase in processing power on devices such as iPhones has enabled them to run multiple applications while still delivering connectivity. Mobile device manufacturers continually release new models of their products, and for the iPhone, this is a yearly occurrence. The new devices typically offer faster processors and other additions, such as enhanced cameras and new OS features.

But, unlike a computer, a user can't upgrade an iPhone by replacing some of its components, which leaves organizations with only one option to upgrade them: replace them with newer models. Given the high cost of replacing several phones within an organization, administrators may be tempted to continue using older devices for as long as they are operational.

Putting off a device refresh comes with risks that can render the endpoint unusable and unsupported if ignored. It's crucial to weigh factors such as OS requirements and the cost of repairs to maintain mobile device functionality and security. Organizations should keep some considerations in mind when deciding to maintain an iPhone beyond the one-to-two-year replacement plan.

Always maintain AppleCare on the devices When purchasing an iPhone for business use, it's vital to ensure that the device can operate properly -- even if something within it breaks. To accomplish that, the iPhone must have AppleCare so that Apple can repair it or replace any faulty components if the device malfunctions. IT administrators should ensure that all their company-owned iPhones are always under the AppleCare plan.

Replace iPhones that can no longer receive software updates Apple requires its third-party app developers to deploy newer versions of apps that can run on the latest iOS operating system. Any device that can't receive the latest iOS upgrade is at risk of not running the latest versions of some of the apps available on the App Store. If those older iPhones are not replaced and still run an older version of iOS, they will likely have trouble running the latest versions of some critical business apps. This can potentially render those devices unusable and put the organization at risk.

MDM platforms may have iOS version requirements IT departments can use mobile device management (MDM) software to manage and deploy apps to iPhones. In some cases, these management platforms may have requirements around the iOS version, meaning some older devices may no longer be available for management by the MDM. This can be tricky for IT teams since they may not be able to push security policies or deploy apps to these devices.