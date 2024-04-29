How to create a mobile device security policy, with template

A mobile security policy is vital to securing an organization's work environment by defining potential risk factors. But these policies are more than legal contracts, educational material and a guide to what's permitted on enterprise mobile devices.

As more cyberattacks target mobile devices, the need to refresh mobile device management (MDM) security policies is greater than ever. So, what should IT departments know about mobile policy enforcement? And what should they include if they need to refresh their existing mobile security policy?

Mobile device security policy best practices Smartphones and other mobile endpoints have become an indispensable part of daily operations within any enterprise organization. As this shift blurs the line between personal and professional use, a robust mobile device security policy is imperative. This policy safeguards an organization's data and IT infrastructure by educating end users on acceptable use and establishing management standards. When designing and implementing mobile device security policies, admins should include best practices, such as data encryption, regular software updates and more. Establish clear policies Effective communication is vital when creating mobile security policies for both admins and end users. Be sure to establish precise guidelines that cover all relevant details and are easy for users to understand. This should encompass acceptable use, password requirements, app usage and data protection measures. In most organizations, employees review corporate policies and documents during the onboarding process. Thus, IT must keep track of user registrations and keep the organization's mobile security policy up to date. Implement authentication and access controls Strict access controls such as strong passwords and biometric authentication can help reduce the risk of unauthorized access to sensitive mobile data. Furthermore, IT should use conditional access tools that ensure devices comply with specific criteria, such as device health, OS, location and network. These tools also enforce authentication requirements such as multi-factor authentication and password policies. Enroll devices into MDM Use MDM tools to centrally enforce security policies -- including remote device wipe, configuration management and app distribution -- for all mobile devices in the organization. When creating mobile device policies, organizations must ensure that they can remotely wipe and reset devices in the event of loss, theft or an employee's departure. Enforce data encryption As part of MDM, it is important to use tools that enforce encryption on all mobile endpoints in case of loss or theft. Enable remote wipe capabilities Industries such as healthcare have strict regulations to protect sensitive data. When creating mobile device policies, organizations must ensure that they can remotely wipe and reset devices in the event of loss, theft or an employee's departure. This helps to keep sensitive data out of the wrong hands when the device is no longer under corporate supervision. Perform regular updates To address known vulnerabilities and protect against emerging threats, IT must ensure that mobile devices receive regular security updates and patches. This applies to both the OS and installed apps. Organizations can centrally manage this process through MDM for company-owned devices. They can also include requirements in their policy to ensure that employees keep up with device OS updates. This will ensure device compliance and security. Create application allowlists and blocklists In recent years, several organizations have decided to block specific apps, such as TikTok, due to data concerns. This has caused other organizations to question which apps are acceptable on a device. Organizations might not have complete control over which apps users install on devices, especially BYODs. Still, they should regularly review and develop policies to specify which apps are safe and acceptable. Provide security awareness training Training and awareness programs can help educate employees on mobile security risks and how to handle them. Many cyberattacks rely on human error, so end users need to know how to spot and respond to suspicious activity such as phishing texts and malware. A mobile device security policy is not merely a document but an action plan for organizations. The right guidelines can ensure the safety of important data without hindering functionality for end users. End users should know what the most pervasive mobile threats are and how to protect against them.