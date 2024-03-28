What BYOD trends will take hold in the business world?

As the BYOD market continues to evolve, enterprise organizations must find the right strategy to enable the corporate use of personal devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated BYOD adoption. Many organizations had to take on a BYOD strategy as they sent their employees to work from home, often without enough corporate-owned laptops and smartphones to support their productivity. While security is the biggest concern related to BYOD, IT administrators didn't have time to fully address these problems, resulting in cases of remote work debt that some organizations are just discovering.

With this in mind, IT professionals must understand the future of BYOD in the workplace and key business considerations associated with the use of these devices. Among those factors are the implementation of new security tools and policies for remote access to corporate data, the types of consumer devices and hardware to support, the establishment of a BYOD onboarding process and the costs incurred from instituting these procedures.

How popular is BYOD? The BYOD trend saw a resurgence in some organizations during the pandemic, as newly remote users had to wait to receive corporate-owned hardware. Even if employees already had a corporate laptop assigned to them, many would use their personal smartphones for some work tasks, thus requiring BYOD management. New users are now entering the workforce with the expectation of being mobile, and part of that mobility often includes using their own devices instead of corporate-owned devices. BYOD enables more flexibility in how, where and when employees work and collaborate. This article is part of The ultimate guide to mobile device security in the workplace Which also includes:

3 BYOD security risks and how to prevent them

3 BYOD security risks and how to prevent them What can organizations do to address BYOD privacy concerns?

What can organizations do to address BYOD privacy concerns? 7 mobile device security best practices for businesses BYOD is just one device ownership scenario, but it's the option that gives employees the most control.

8 factors influencing the future of BYOD There are some advantages and disadvantages that can influence whether organizations decide to implement a BYOD policy. Factors such as the spread of 5G internet access and employee privacy concerns will affect how BYOD might change in the future. 1. More contractors and freelancers accessing corporate assets As more freelancers and contractors work with organizations, they will need access to client resources and backend systems, and this will be an issue for compliance programs. This reality will force organizations to issue key contractors corporate-owned, personally enabled devices for the duration of their contract. Additionally, more SaaS applications secured by identity access management -- such as Google Workspace, Slack and Notion -- will serve as contractor work platforms. 2. The impact of the smart home The proliferation of smart home devices is influencing BYOD policies. If employees use smart, connected IoT devices for work, organizations must adapt their BYOD policies to manage these devices alongside traditional ones. For example, an employee could attend a Zoom call using their smart TV, Google Nest Hub Max or Amazon Echo Show. 3. The rise of 5G internet access for the home There's a growing trend toward 5G internet access among consumers, which could affect BYOD endpoints for remote workers. It opens additional security questions and the possibility that some organizations might equip their BYOD users with internet access at home, ending the need for internet reimbursements. 4. Increasing employee satisfaction with fewer security risks About 90% of Americans own a smartphone, according to a 2023 poll from Pew Research Center. Employees know how to use the OSes of their BYOD smartphones, reducing the need for corporate training. They can also customize their experience, resulting in greater employee satisfaction. The challenge for IT is ensuring that corporate data is accessible and secure. Supporting multiple devices with different OSes can be difficult for many IT departments trying to balance BYOD security and user privacy. The future of BYOD includes zero-trust security and building out policies to support device security in this new landscape. 5. Compliance, even when out of sight and out of mind The blending of work and home life has led to new challenges, such as connectivity to an unsecured network and a lack of security software on personal devices. Growing concern about employees circumventing security measures means IT must reevaluate BYOD policies to balance compliance needs with employee flexibility and privacy. 6. Reducing costs while incurring others Organizations can save equipment costs by switching from corporate-owned to BYOD smartphones. As a result, it's important to establish just who is responsible for supporting BYOD endpoints, especially cellular data. When using personal devices for work purposes, many employees expect their organizations to pay them a stipend to supplement the cost of data access. 7. Balancing privacy and security Many employees worry that IT can see everything on their BYOD smartphones, which is not necessarily the case. Apple and Google have addressed what mobile device management (MDM) tools can and can't see on employee devices. But what if an employee loses their device? The device is not the organization's responsibility, but the corporate data on that device is. MDM technologies enable IT to remotely wipe away corporate data on devices, and this kind of capability can prompt privacy concerns if users don't know how device visibility works. IT must build transparent policies that educate employees on what activities and device information admins can and can't see on personal devices and how they will use MDM technologies to enforce data security on BYODs. 8. It's not about bringing your own anything As many employees continue to work from home, many organizations are finding that they can't support every BYOD endpoint in the same way. Many times, BYOD policies fail because organizations enable their employees to use any and all devices, including outdated Android devices that don't have proper support for modern MDM policies and Windows devices that are running end-of-life OSes such as Windows 7 or Home Editions. BYOD policies need to include the type of devices an organization can support, as varying operating system versions and patch levels can directly threaten corporate security and data control. BYOD policies must also ban jailbroken mobile devices from accessing corporate resources to avoid fragmentation and other security risks.