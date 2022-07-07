6 technical debt examples and how to solve them

Technical debt accumulates when development teams cut too many corners to expedite a feature or software release delivery. The concept of trying to complete a project as quickly as possible often creates problems that must be fixed in the future.

Technical debt can cascade beyond development teams to the processes, platforms and IT ops teams that drive core business operations, such as manufacturing, order fulfillment, shipping and customer support.

Countering technical debt is critical as organizations continue to adjust longstanding development and business processes to meet the challenges of the pandemic. Explore common technical debt examples and how to best manage and remediate technical debt across a project portfolio.

Technical debt examples Technical debt occurs in many ways, but here are six examples: 1. Poor software code quality The most apparent technical debt is poor-quality software code. There are many reasons behind poor code quality, such as the following: developers who are anxious to use the latest tools despite the project having no business case for the tool;

lack of documented coding standards for developers; and

ad hoc or nonexistent developer onboarding and training. Other factors include time pressures that mount with poor scheduling or when developers must rewrite outsourced code. These examples can raise technical debt to critical levels. 2. Ill-equipped IT leadership People contribute to technical debt through poor IT leadership. The evolution of cloud and containerization trends moves rapidly and can quickly bypass customers' and leadership teams' understanding. This means that organizations often adopt unnecessary tools or make decisions that they don't fully understand, which creates technical debt. 3. Pandemic and remote work The rapid move to remote work due to COVID-19 introduced an amalgam of technical debt that includes security, infrastructure and processes. The majority of pandemic-based technical debt could not be avoided, as organizations had to adjust as quickly as possible. The move to remote work also affected enterprise cloud strategies by speeding up cloud migrations. Internal cloud initiatives sped up, and IT ops teams cut corners to keep business users effective, layering on even more technical debt. Shortcuts have the potential to rack up technical debt that rivals code-based debt. 4. No documentation A lack of technical documentation, especially about project code and infrastructure, is often a technical debt source. Technical documentation is easy to ignore or shortchange, especially on projects with a tight budget. But resolving documentation-based technical debt isn't about throwing technical writers at the problem. Instead, organizations should bring documentation into their DevOps culture and automate documentation in development workflows. Managers must also hold employees accountable for the documentation related to their roles. 5. Job security through obscurity A lack of collaboration is a significant cause of technical debt. Job security through obscurity is another problem that occurs when a programmer, engineer or sys admin doesn't share job-related information with co-workers. Whether information isolation is simply the nature of a particular role or a result of individual intentions, teams might not even realize that knowledge is getting lost over time. Any IT staff with full control over a process must be responsible for maintaining documentation for it; even if the resource is not widely shared, it should exist. 6. Insufficient software testing Testing software is another easy corner to cut that never ends well. Such technical debt is common in organizations that lack quality assurance support and have yet to implement DevOps, which provides automated testing options.