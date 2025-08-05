Google adds Gemini CLI for GitHub Actions coding agent

Google updated its Gemini CLI this week with support for GitHub Actions workflows, looking to broaden the role of its terminal-based coding agent into the software delivery pipelines.

After Gemini CLI was initially rolled out in late June, Google's development team for the product needed to expand workflow automation to handle the feature requests and issues being opened by users in its GitHub repository, according to Ryan J. Salva, senior director of product at Google, during a virtual press briefing last week.

"We were receiving so many ideas and contributions that we wanted to automate issue triage and code reviews inside of GitHub, and the community happened to take notice," Salva said. "They happened to see what we were doing and wanted to use those same tools for themselves."

The beta release of Gemini CLI for GitHub Actions is now available free to users with a Google AI Studio API key. The initial release will encompass three preconfigured workflows: Gemini CLI can perform the following tasks:

Analyze, label and prioritize incoming issues;

Review pull requests (PRs) for quality, style and correctness;

Take on delegated tasks with the mention of @gemini-cli in GitHub issues or PRs.

"All you have to do is mention @gemini-cli anywhere comments are available in GitHub and tell it what to do," Salva said. "You need a bug filed, you need new tests written, you want to implement a change … and Gemini CLI will hop to it."

Salva also detailed the AI security safeguards available for the new coding agent. Vertex AI and Gemini Code Assist Standard and Enterprise users can use Google Cloud's Workload Identity Federation with Gemini CLI for GitHub Actions to avoid using long-lived API keys. Users can enforce the principle of least privilege with features such as command allowlisting to explicitly approve every shell command the agent can execute and create a custom identity for the agent with restricted access to resources. Finally, Gemini CLI for GitHub Actions integrates with OpenTelemetry to monitor usage and debug workflows.