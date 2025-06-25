Google touts free tier for multimodal AI terminal

Google this week unveiled Gemini CLI, an AI terminal that expands its coding agent product line, with support for images and video as a major selling point.

Gemini CLI is generally available now, with a free tier for individual users accessible with a personal Gmail account that supports up to 1,000 Gemini 2.5 Pro model requests per day for a single associated agent. Existing Gemini Code Assist and Vertex AI users get Gemini CLI with support for multiple large language models (LLMs), multi-agent workflows, governance policies, audit logging and data residency support, but they pay standard token-based pricing.

Gemini CLI is designed for lightweight developer terminals -- or command-line interfaces -- that use text-based commands. That's unlike integrated development environments (IDEs), which provide more visibility into codebases and include advanced features such as built-in linting. Tools such as package managers and cloud-native infrastructure frameworks, including Kubernetes and infrastructure as code, use CLIs.

"CLI scripting is a quick and easy method for automating simple tasks that do not need a complete application," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. "These are modular pieces that you can easily plug into a pipeline for scheduled or event-driven automation, or you can use them ad hoc to automate tasks like 'Add a new EC2 server instance to my environment' or 'Add a database' or just 'Find me all Python files I wrote last week across projects.'"

Adding AI to the CLI is essentially the same as adding it to an IDE, Volk said, but it is potentially interesting for DevOps and other operations roles that are not as well versed in everyday coding.

Agents embedded in the IDE can already interact with the terminal and run CLI commands in a variety of products, said Devin Dickerson, an analyst at Forrester Research.

"That said, the user experience can be uneven, sometimes with the agent failing to connect to the terminal or run the commands successfully," he said.

Gemini CLI could improve the user experience of developing alongside Gemini-based AI and agents in IDEs, Dickerson said.

"Even when developing alongside agents, deployment, testing, quality checks and debugging still often happen in the CLI," he said. "These types of products give more coverage to the full developer experience of writing, debugging and deploying code."