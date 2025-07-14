AWS Kiro coding agents highlight spec-driven development

AWS engineers launched a new coding agent project into public preview this week that they claim will help developers go beyond vibe coding prototypes into production-ready systems.

The Kiro AI IDE project -- led by Deepak Singh, vice president of developer agents and experiences at AWS, and Nikhil Swaminathan, a senior manager of product and experience for agentic AI developer tools at AWS -- launched Monday without overt fanfare from the cloud provider. AWS already has Amazon Q Developer tools that include coding agents, as do Microsoft GitHub Copilot and JetBrains.

The major differences between other agentic IDEs and Kiro are twofold: a lack of heavy tie-ins to AWS, and an emphasis on specification-driven development, according to an industry analyst who had early testing access to Kiro. Often used in API development, spec-driven development emphasizes defining a software system's structure and behavior before code is written.

"The first thing [Kiro] asks you when you start a new project is, 'Do you want to start with spec, or do you want to start with prompts?'" said Jason Andersen, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "It's allowing you to choose, do you want to be the navigator or the pilot? When you're doing everything with prompts, you're turning a lot over to the AI to do the design work -- you're in the driver's seat with the spec."

Other vibe coding tools emphasize prompt engineering rather than specs when creating applications, which development experts have described as useful for quick prototypes but unsuited to enterprise production. Kiro's founders said in a blog post this week that the project's coding agents can break down natural language prompts into structured artifacts that include requirements, design and task documents, improving organizational control and team collaboration over prompt-based vibe coding.

"[Vibe coding is] fun and feels like magic. But getting it to production requires more," according to the blog post. "Sometimes it's better to take a step back, think through decisions, and you'll end up with a better application that you can easily maintain. That's what Kiro helps you do with spec-driven development."

Other AI IDEs, such as Cursor and Windsurf, can also accommodate specifications, but they aren't as prominently featured in those tools' user interfaces, according to Andersen.

Coding agents in other IDEs can be directed to follow a specified process in creating code and using tools, but Kiro's agents walk users through the process. Kiro also embeds hooks, which automatically execute predefined agent actions when specific events occur in the AI IDE, such as saving, creating or deleting files.

"With hooks, you eliminate the need to manually request routine tasks and ensure consistency across your codebase," according to Kiro's documentation.