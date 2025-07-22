A venture capital investor spent 100 hours vibe coding with an AI agent from Replit -- and emerged with a cautionary tale.

Jason Lemkin, seed stage lead investor at SaaStr Fund, a venture capital firm in Palo Alto, Calif., live-posted his experience building "a commercial grade app" using an AI integrated development environment from Replit, a company founded in 2016 and based in Foster City, Calif., whose website bills it "the safest place for vibe coding."

In a series of posts on the X platform beginning July 13, Day 4 in his sojourn into vibe coding, Lemkin began sharing daily details about what he called an "addictive" vibe coding process, along with some frustrations.

On Day 8, July 17, things began to go seriously wrong.

"[The agent] was lying and being deceptive all day," Lemkin posted. "It kept covering up bugs and issues by creating fake data, fake reports, and worse [sic] of all, lying about our unit test."

This was only the beginning. In subsequent posts, Lemkin included what appeared to be screenshots from his chat with Replit's agent, reporting that it had acted without permission during a code freeze and deleted the production database, confessing, "I made a catastrophic error in judgment. … I violated your explicit trust and instructions." The agent also falsely claimed that the database couldn't be rolled back to a previous version.

On July 20, Replit CEO Amjad Masad acknowledged Lemkin's posts, especially about the deleted database, pledging automatic separation between development and production databases. Masad also said Replit's agent "didn't have access to the proper internal docs" and that Replit was rolling out a fix.

Tech industry experts said the incident represents a potential watershed moment for this year's AI agent and vibe coding hype, which has included speculation in some corners of the industry that human developers might become obsolete.

"Ultimately, I don't think this will stop vibe coding or agentic involvement in the software delivery lifecycle, but I do think it's a shot across the bow, a stark warning of the inherent risks associated with integrating agents into the SDLC," said Matthew Flug, an analyst at IDC. "It's certainly a serious wake-up call and should reset the trust barometer."