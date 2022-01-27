How to use Nmap to scan for open ports

The Nmap network reconnaissance and security auditing tool, released in 1997, is one of the most basic and most used cybersecurity tools today. From its beginnings as an advanced port scanner, it evolved into a multifunctional tool with a family of useful projects that can discover weak passwords, scan IPv6 addresses, perform IP address geolocation, detect vulnerabilities and more.

The open source tool helps security pros, networking teams, sys admins and other IT personnel scan hosts, networks, applications, mainframes, Unix and Windows environments, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, and industrial control systems.

Paulino Calderon, co-founder of Websec and part-time Nmap developer, wrote Nmap Network Exploration and Security Auditing Cookbook, Third Edition, published by Packt, to offer firsthand insights into using the multifaceted tool.

In this excerpt from Chapter 1, "Nmap Fundamentals," Calderon shares a recipe on how to use Nmap to find open ports. Follow along to learn how to perform the quintessential Nmap task, and review Calderon's tips on port scanning techniques, options that affect the scan behavior of Nmap and more. Download a PDF of Chapter 1 to read more.

Listing open ports on a target This recipe describes how to use Nmap to determine the port states of a target, a process used to identify running services commonly referred to as port scanning. This is one of the tasks Nmap excels at, so it is important to learn about the essential Nmap options related to port scanning. How to do it... To launch a default scan, the bare minimum you need is a target. A target can be an IP address, a hostname, or a network range: $ nmap scanme.nmap.org The scan results will show all the host information obtained, such as the IPv4 (and IPv6 if available) address, reverse DNS name, and interesting ports with service names. All listed ports have a state. Ports marked as open or filtered are of special interest as they represent services running on the target host: Nmap scan report for scanme.nmap.org (45.33.32.156)

Host is up (0.16s latency).

Other addresses for scanme.nmap.org (not scanned):

2600:3c01::f03c:91ff:fe18:bb2f

Not shown: 995 closed ports PORT STATE SERVICE

22/tcp open ssh 25/tcp filtered smtp 80/tcp open http

9929/tcp open nping-echo 31337/tcp open Elite

Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 333.35 seconds How it works... The default Nmap scan returns a list of ports. In addition, it returns a service name from a database distributed with Nmap and the port state for each of the listed ports.

Learn more about Calderon's Nmap cookbook, published by Packt. Nmap categorizes ports into the following states: Open: Open indicates that a service is listening for connections on this port.

Open indicates that a service is listening for connections on this port. Closed: Closed indicates that the probes were received, but it was concluded that there was no service running on this port.

Closed indicates that the probes were received, but it was concluded that there was no service running on this port. Filtered: Filtered indicates that there were no signs that the probes were received and the state could not be established. This could indicate that the probes are being dropped by some kind of filtering.

Filtered indicates that there were no signs that the probes were received and the state could not be established. This could indicate that the probes are being dropped by some kind of filtering. Unfiltered: Unfiltered indicates that the probes were received but a state could not be established.

Unfiltered indicates that the probes were received but a state could not be established. Open/Filtered: This indicates that the port was filtered or open, but the state could not be established.

This indicates that the port was filtered or open, but the state could not be established. Closed/Filtered: This indicates that the port was filtered or closed but the state could not be established. Even for this simple port scan, Nmap does many things in the background that can be configured as well. Nmap begins by converting the hostname to an IPv4 address using DNS name resolution. If you wish to use a different DNS server, use --dns-servers <serv1[,serv2],...>, or use -n if you wish to skip this step, as follows: $ nmap --dns-servers 8.8.8.8,8.8.4.4 scanme.nmap.org Afterward, it performs the host discovery process to check whether the target is online (see the Finding online hosts recipe). To skip this step, use the no ping option, -Pn: $ nmap -Pn scanme.nmap.org Nmap then converts the IPv4 or IPv6 address back to a hostname using a reverse DNS query. Use -n to skip this step as well if you do not need that information: $ nmap -n scanme.nmap.org The previous command will launch either a SYN stealth scan or a TCP connect scan depending on the privileges of the user running Nmap.