Domestic manufacturing policy emphasizes U.S. tech, products

U.S. manufacturing policy continues to lean toward domestic as companies invest locally in technology product components and agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission enforce "Made in USA" labeling standards.

President Donald Trump began implementing tariffs on imported goods earlier this year, with some initially ranging as high as 104%. The swift back-and-forth on tariff policy created uncertainty for tech companies and the larger business community, with an effective deadline of Aug. 1 looming for many of the proposed tariffs.

Tariffs are forcing companies to consider where they source their products, many of which cannot be produced domestically. Items ranging from shirts to mobile phones are often manufactured in countries such as China and India. While companies face the Trump administration's policy toward domestic sourcing and manufacturing for products like semiconductors, federal agencies are also reminding them to meet certain standards when applying the "Made in USA" label to products.

The Federal Trade Commission earlier this month sent a warning letter to four companies reminding them that to comply with its "Made in USA" requirements, products must be "all or virtually all" made in the U.S. The FTC also sent letters to Amazon and Walmart about third-party sellers' deceptive "Made in USA" claims. The FTC finalized its "Made in USA" labeling rule in 2021.

"This could be seen as a continuation of the FTC enforcing the policy," said Rodrigo Balbontin, associate director of trade, intellectual property and digital technology governance at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. "On the other hand, it also could be understood as a signal for companies that this is a priority for the administration."