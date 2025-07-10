Tariffs could hamper U.S. manufacturing growth

Tariffs on copper and other basic ingredients for goods produced in the U.S. may prove to be an obstacle for domestic manufacturing growth.

Since taking office for his second term, President Donald Trump has enacted, reduced and re-enacted significant tariffs on goods imported into the U.S., creating uncertainty among U.S. manufacturing leaders and businesses on both pricing and sourcing of goods and materials. Trump said this week that the U.S. will levy a 50% tariff on copper by Aug. 1.

The growing concern about tariffs is that U.S. manufacturing companies rely on importing raw materials, specialized equipment and machinery, chemicals and energy resources to produce goods -- from HVAC systems to vehicles -- domestically, said Charles Crain, managing vice president of policy at the National Association of Manufacturers. The U.S. can produce only about 67% of the inputs needed for domestically manufactured goods, he said.

"The fact remains that manufacturing exists within a global supply chain," Crain said during a panel hosted by the Brookings Institution on Thursday. "We really need to solve for that 30% of outstanding inputs we need to make things here."