Senate's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' affects AI, U.S. energy

The 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' passed by the Senate on Tuesday will continue to allow states to regulate AI and stands to reshape U.S. energy policy.

President Donald Trump's originally proposed bill -- largely focused on tax policy -- included a 10-year pause on state AI law enforcement and rescission of clean energy tax credits and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022. While IRA cuts remain in the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," the Senate voted 99-1 on an amendment to remove the state AI law moratorium, which would have constricted states' ability to regulate AI.

"The 99-1 overwhelming rejection of the AI moratorium pretty much affirms that lawmakers can't serve two masters," said Forrester principal analyst Alla Valente. "They can't serve their constituents and Silicon Valley. Something's got to give because the risk appetite around AI is very different."

The House could oppose some of the Senate's changes to the One Big, Beautiful Bill, or fail to approve it altogether, but little time is left before Trump's July 4 deadline. Should the Senate's changes remain in effect, they stand to have broad significance for U.S. business investments in AI and energy.

Senate removes state AI law moratorium The Senate eliminated language on the state AI law moratorium, meaning states will be able to continue introducing and enforcing their own AI regulations. While the state AI law moratorium may have caused states to pause any new AI rules, Valente said Congress eliminating the moratorium could push states to revisit and revise AI rules to consider new technologies, such as generative AI. This signals that AI needs guardrails. Alla ValentePrincipal analyst, Forrester Businesses had expressed concerns about the growing patchwork of state AI laws making regulatory compliance complex and costly. Valente said eliminating the state AI law moratorium creates an opportunity for Congress to craft its own AI framework for U.S. businesses. "This signals that AI needs guardrails," Valente said. Lauren Bresette, senior manager of government relations at the Security Industry Association, said she had supported pausing state AI law enforcement to allow for a learning period for legislation to provide consistency and predictability in the market for businesses. However, without the state AI law moratorium, companies will need to return to the status quo in navigating differing state AI policies. "In the meantime, we're not entirely discouraged by the removal of this provision," she said. "Even though they decided not to put this learning period in, to have a pause on the influx of state legislation, I do think there's still a demand for federal legislation that would preempt state laws." Bresette said there is support for the federal government to create an AI legislative framework that would "bring that uniformity and clarity that businesses want to reduce their compliance burdens."