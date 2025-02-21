IRA fate will affect U.S. renewable energy projects

Big tech companies, including Meta, Microsoft and Google, have invested in renewable energy projects such as geothermal to power U.S. data centers. President Donald Trump's actions, including an executive order freezing clean energy incentives, may hamper further advancement.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law by President Joe Biden, incentivized companies to invest in renewable energy projects outside of traditional oil and gas. Trump issued an order in January revoking implementation of the IRA's energy and infrastructure provisions. Tim Latimer, CEO and co-founder of geothermal energy company Fervo Energy, said IRA tax credits help reduce overhead costs for geothermal projects.

Google contracted with Fervo in 2021 to build a geothermal project in Nevada. The project became operational in 2023 and provides electricity to the local grid, powering Google's data centers. Meanwhile, Meta signed a deal in Aug. 2024 with Sage Geosystems to "significantly expand the use of geothermal power in the U.S.," and Microsoft created its Thermal Energy Center in 2021 on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Wash. Big tech companies are building more data centers to support high-powered AI models, which require substantial energy to operate.

At a time when investment and interest in geothermal energy is rising, Latimer said federal and state support through permitting reform and tax credits will be vital for advancing such renewable energy projects in the U.S.

"For the next couple projects we do, we're going to be in this position where continuity around these tax credits and streamlining permitting so we can shorten our project construction timelines to help with the investment return are going to be absolutely critical to being successful," he said during an online panel discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan thinktank.