The pros and cons of geothermal energy use

Geothermal energy is a promising source of clean, renewable energy. Harnessing the Earth's natural heat provides data centers with a reliable method of generating electricity and meeting energy needs throughout the year.

In this article, explore the advantages and disadvantages of using geothermal energy in data centers and its potential impact on the energy landscape.

What is geothermal energy? Geothermal energy is a source of electric power extracted from the heat within the Earth's crust. Elements within the Earth's crust and mantle break down through radioactive decay, which releases energy as heat. The Earth's surface also absorbs heat from solar radiation. Most geothermal systems connect to underground reservoirs that are kept consistently hot due to the planet's natural heat generation. The reservoir's water is converted to steam and pumped through pipes and hydraulic systems to generate electricity through turbines. Many geothermal power plants use this technique, often drilling into reservoirs to establish a connection. Other geothermal energy generation methods are from human-made underground reservoirs, hot springs and geysers.

Advantages of geothermal energy Geothermal energy can help data centers build a more diversified energy grid that's stable, resilient, efficient and sustainable. High ramp rate Geothermal energy has a high ramp rate. If energy demand is high on the grid, data centers can instead use geothermal systems to rapidly ramp and supply additional capacity, especially during peak loads. Geothermal energy can also combine with other energy sources, like solar and wind. For example, if geothermal power plants or systems can't produce enough energy for baseload power, data centers can connect to other electric systems, including sourcing electricity from other renewables. Continuous fuel source Unlike solar and wind energy, geothermal energy can be generated year-round, regardless of the weather or other environmental or climate conditions. The Earth naturally replenishes heat, so geothermal power can be continuously sourced without impacting the stability of the environment. Low cost Geothermal power plants also have minimal operating costs. According to research from the Global Geothermal Alliance, operational and maintenance costs are estimated at around 12 cents per megawatt per year. Over the long term, this type of energy production can provide a cost-effective solution to meet the rising energy needs of data centers. Carbon footprint reduction Geothermal energy typically does not pollute the surface, air or water; emit smoke; or produce harmful particulates. It has near-zero emissions and produces little to no greenhouse gases. Geothermal power plants also require minimal land and freshwater use. Unlike wind or solar power plants, which require large areas of land to be cleared, geothermal plants use a much smaller space. They are built underground, which leaves the above environment and ecosystem intact. Geothermal plants also use little water to operate and generate more electricity compared to other energy systems. A National Renewable Energy Laboratory project examined cold underground thermal energy storage technology to create a cold energy reserve underground with off-peak power. During peak load hours, this reserve could maintain data center temperatures and cool server equipment. Such technology could help make underground data centers even more resilient and self-sufficient. Geothermal energy potential is largely untapped. New technologies are making it more viable and efficient as they require minimal land use and produce low noise levels compared to other power plants.