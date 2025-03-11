6 sustainable resources to power data centers

The transition to clean energy resources is essential to lowering energy costs, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and meeting green initiatives. There are various sustainable energy options for data center administrators to assess and incorporate into their facilities.

Sustainable energy comes from any resource that does not negatively affect the environment and future energy needs, unlike finite resources such as fossil fuels. Sustainable energy includes renewable and clean resources that emit low greenhouse gases. This article examines six sustainable energy options for data center administrators to consider, highlighting the benefits and challenges of each.

1. Solar Solar energy is a renewable resource generated through photovoltaic panels. It offers long-term cost savings as it reduces the need to draw power from the electric grid. Lithium-ion batteries store energy, which makes solar power a reliable backup option for data centers. Data centers are often large facilities that require a constant energy supply. Solar energy is an intermittent resource, as power is only generated when the sun is out. Although nighttime is predictable, the weather is not. To optimize power generation, the best location for solar panels is where there is available land use with limited cloud coverage. Solar energy is best when combined with other renewable resources, as hundreds of panels are necessary to create enough power to run a section of a 100 megawatt data center.

2. Wind Wind energy is a renewable resource generated through wind turbines. There are onshore and offshore wind turbines, as well as vertical and horizontal turbines, which enable a more versatile environment to generate power. Larger turbines are usually found offshore, as there is less wind resistance in the ocean. Wind turbines offer long-term energy savings by reducing the use and dependence of the electric grid. Wind turbines can power sections of a data center, but not an entire facility. Sustainable energy includes renewable and clean resources that emit low greenhouse gases. Wind, like solar, is an intermittent resource that relies on wind frequency and speed to generate power. The ideal locations for wind farms are areas with high wind shear and minimal obstructions, such as tall buildings or trees. Turbines need significant distance between them to optimize energy generation and avoid blade collisions. They occupy more airspace than land, which provides land use for other purposes, such as farming.

3. Tidal Tidal energy is a renewable resource generated through ocean tides and water currents. The predictability of the tidal cycle enables data center operators to effectively manage energy use, limiting the use of the electric grid and saving energy costs. Tidal turbines must be in water, which helps preserve available land for other uses. The optimal location for tidal turbines is where there are strong tidal currents. Tidal energy can power a data center in the right conditions, such as current strength matching the energy demand of the facility. Tidal power is considered an intermittent resource, despite the predictability of tidal cycles. Weather conditions and the gravitational pull of the sun and moon affect the strength of the tides. Energy generation varies due to the strength of the tide; more energy is produced when there is a greater change in water level. Maximum water level difference is found close to shore, restricting tidal turbines to specific locations to optimize tidal energy generation. Regulatory challenges also complicate the development of tidal projects as they can affect marine life and commercial fishing.

4. Nuclear Nuclear power is a reliable and clean energy resource. It is one of the leading sustainable resources, producing low levels of carbon. Nuclear power is cost-effective and sustainable, as energy production requires very little fuel. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, spent nuclear fuel can be recycled to make more fuel as it contains more than 90% of its potential energy. A nuclear power plant can effectively power a standard data center and provide consistent energy. The construction of a nuclear power plant involves complex plans and designs to meet strict protocols. Nuclear reactors can cause extreme harm to people and the environment if they do not have proper maintenance. Government laws greatly restrict the use of nuclear power due to environmental concerns about radiation leaks and the disposal and recycling of nuclear waste. People tend to have a negative perception of nuclear reactors because of disasters like Chernobyl, but they do not pose any health risks with regular maintenance and operation.

5. Hydrogen Hydrogen can be a clean energy resource. Burning hydrogen fuel does not emit greenhouse gases; it produces water vapor. Hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, which uses electricity to cause chemical reactions in water. If sustainable energy powers the electrolysis process, the hydrogen fuel is considered sustainable. It is a renewable resource only when solar, wind, tidal or geothermal energy generates power for electrolysis. Hydrogen is not as cost-efficient as other sustainable resources because it requires electricity to make, which involves purchasing other sustainable energy technologies or fully relying on the electric grid. Because hydrogen fuel is expensive to produce and does not optimize energy like other sustainable resources, there is a limited market for the technology.