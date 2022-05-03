Data center cooling systems and technologies and how they work

One of the most vital tasks for any data center is environmental monitoring and management. High temperatures and humidity levels can damage IT equipment, causing them to fail. This could lead to uncomfortable conditions for anyone working inside the data center.

Fortunately, there are many systems and technologies that can help monitor and manage data center cooling to keep temperatures and humidity levels in the optimal range.

What is data center cooling? Data centers use a lot of power, which translates into heat. The more equipment that's packed into a facility, the greater the heat generated. The term data center cooling refers to the collective equipment, tools, systems, techniques and processes that ensure ideal temperatures and humidity levels within a data center facility. Proper data center cooling ensures an entire facility is supplied with enough cooling, ventilation and humidity control to keep all equipment within desired temperature ranges.

Why is data center cooling important? High temperatures and humidity levels are undesirable conditions for IT and electrical equipment. Most IT devices and equipment produce heat and need to get rid of it quickly so their performance isn't affected. Excess heat and humidity can damage devices and equipment, causing them to malfunction and stop working. Damaged equipment can lead to the risk of fire and other safety issues. These risks increase operational costs as equipment must be repaired or replaced more frequently. As most data centers run Class A1 and A2 equipment, facility managers must ensure their cooling systems are up to the task. Buying additional or up-to-date equipment to keep up with cooling needs explains why experts predicted the U.S data center cooling market will reach more than $3.5 billion by 2025.

How does data center cooling work? Data center cooling works by removing excess heat from the air and replacing it with cooler air. This is typically done in one of several ways: Venting hot air outside and then bringing outside air in, cooling it and circulating it in the facility.

Recycling internal air by cooling it, usually through a hot and cold aisle design to maximize cooling efficiency.

Venting hot air outside and then drawing pre-chilled outside air into the facility to cool it down. This approach is known as free cooling, and it only works for facilities located in colder climates.

Cooling or heating the facility to the highest recommended temperature and replacing equipment once it fails. Using this so-called heat cooling or close-coupled cooling can be cheaper as other cooling methods might cost significantly more than equipment replacement costs.

Current data center cooling systems and technologies Air cooling and liquid cooling are two of the most popular types of data center cooling. Air cooling This cooling method is ideal for smaller data centers or older ones that combine raised floors with hot and cold aisle designs. When the computer room AC (CRAC) unit or computer room air handler (CRAH) sends out cold air, the pressure below the raised floor increases and sends the cold air into the equipment inlets. The cold air displaces the hot air, which is then returned to the CRAC or CRAH, where it's cooled and recirculated. Hot and cold air aisles increase the efficiency of air-based cooling systems by enabling more targeted placement of intake and exhaust vents. This prevents hot and cold air mixing so the cooling CRAC or CRAH can work more efficiently. Also, a CRAH is more efficient than a CRAC as it draws outside air in and cools it using chilled water instead of a refrigerant. A CRAC functions like a residential AC unit that uses refrigerants to cool the air. CRAC units are more appropriate for small data center closets because they can't keep up with enterprise-level data centers. Hot and cold aisle layouts In this layout, server cabinets and racks are arranged in a row pattern, with each row facing the opposite direction to the one in front of it. This equipment configuration has cold intake and hot air vents facing each other, creating alternating aisles of hot and cold air. CRAHs in each aisle either vent or pump in air so the cooling system works efficiently. Hot air is vented from the hot aisle, and cool air is pumped through the cold aisle. Doors and walls can be added to the layout to further direct airflow. Cabinets should be as full as possible to avoid empty spaces, gaps and cable openings that can leak hot or cold air into the opposite aisle, causing the cooling system to work overtime. This diagram illustrates how hot and cold air circulates to maintain optimal temperature levels in the data center. Liquid cooling A relatively newer technology is liquid cooling. It's a more efficient and cost-effective cooling system because it can be installed on data center devices that need it the most. Liquid is more efficient than air at transferring heat away from emitting sources. It can also support greater equipment densities and items that generate higher-than-average heat, such as high-density and edge computing data centers. There are two main types of liquid cooling: Liquid immersion cooling. This method places the entire electrical device into dielectric fluid in a closed system. The fluid absorbs the heat emitted by the device, turns it into vapor and condenses it, helping the device to cool down. Direct-to-chip liquid cooling. This method uses flexible tubes to bring nonflammable dielectric fluid directly to the processing chip or motherboard component generating the most heat, such as the CPU or GPU. The fluid absorbs the heat by turning into vapor, which carries the heat out of the equipment through the same tube.