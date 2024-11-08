Solar shift: How data centers can embrace renewable energy

An increase in energy consumption puts data centers under more pressure to find sustainable resources to power facilities.

Facility owners can choose from multiple sustainable resources, with solar power emerging as a top interest. Solar power offers a reduction in carbon emissions, cost savings over the long term and energy independence to facility owners. Larger areas of focus revolve around the potential for solar power to solely run large facilities, like a data center, and if it is a viable alternative for other energy options.

Benefits of solar power use in data centers Solar power provides energy independence and security to facility owners. It reduces reliance on the electrical grid and offers resilience against power outages and variable weather patterns. The best locations for solar panels are in areas with constant sunlight throughout the day, such as Texas, California, Arizona, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China. The generation of solar power does not produce carbon emissions. The manufacturing of solar panels does produce carbon emissions but at a much smaller rate than continuously burning coal and gas. Once panels are built, the energy that comes from solar power is completely carbon-free. Solar power offers more predictable long-term costs as it does not have fluctuating energy prices, unlike natural gas and fossil fuels. Payments involve the upfront cost of the panels, installation and necessary maintenance. The battery reserve that solar panel systems hold can also act as a backup for critical systems, ensuring business continuity and mitigating downtime during power outages. From a sustainability perspective, solar power integration aligns with corporate goals of green data centers. As environmental regulations become stricter to reach net-zero goals, solar-powered data centers are well positioned to meet compliance requirements, future-proof operations and see more investment in the technology.

Challenges to solar power integration The main challenge to constantly running a facility off solar power is intermittency. Solar power is an intermittent energy source as it only generates electricity during daylight hours and at a reduced capacity on cloudy days. Locations without much sunlight do not provide enough energy for the maximum benefit of solar power. Another challenge is the current solar technology. According to Simple Thread, a software company with a focus on energy efficiency, the average utility-scale solar installation produces only about a quarter of its theoretical maximum capacity over time. To run a data center 24/7/365 on solar power, facility owners need substantial energy storage capacity for nighttime operations and periods of low sun. Solar panels take up space. In the same article, Simple Thread stated that a 100-megawatt (MW) data center requires approximately 1,446 acres of solar panels to meet its energy needs. Data centers currently use terawatts of power. This means a solar panel farm measuring hundreds or thousands of square miles is necessary to power a single facility.

Guidelines to integrate solar energy into the data center Data center facility owners must understand three necessary factors that enable the best use of solar power and installation: High sun exposure during daylight hours. Preferred locations have limited cloud cover. Daily and constant sun exposure enables the maximum energy reserve for the solar power unit. Space to install solar panels. They can be put in open areas near the facility, such as large parking lots, surrounding land or the roof of the data center, if it is large enough. Government incentives. Some local governments offer incentives to companies that use solar panels to offset the high upfront costs of installation, as well as other energy alternatives. Singapore, China, UAE, North Carolina, Florida and California are locations that offer supportive policies and incentives to data centers that switch to solar power.

Prospects of solar power for data centers Google and Apple have deployed solar power to partially run their data centers. Google partnered with local renewable energy producers in Arizona to run its Mesa data center with solar and wind power. Apple has deployed a third solar power site outside Reno, Nev., to join the company's three other Nevada projects that deliver 270 MW to its power infrastructure. Facility owners without the space or budget to build their own solar power plants can partner with renewable energy companies to make use of their networks and infrastructure to power their data centers.