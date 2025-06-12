Policymakers assess nuclear energy for AI data centers

Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Google are investing in nuclear energy to power AI data centers. As AI drives new energy investments, lawmakers are weighing the pros and cons of nuclear energy while debating budget cuts for U.S. energy research and innovation.

The House Subcommittee on Energy held a hearing Thursday to discuss growing investments from big tech vendors in nuclear energy, a high-capacity and low-carbon power source for AI data centers. While traditional data centers already consume significant amounts of electricity, AI is generating even more energy demand.

According to a Department of Energy (DOE) report from last year, U.S. data centers consumed 4.4% of U.S. electricity in 2023. With the rise in AI services generating greater electricity needs, the report anticipates that data centers will consume between 6.7% to 12% of total U.S. electricity by 2028.

"Their energy use would rise from 25 gigawatts to 80 gigawatts," said Rep. Randy Weber (R-Tx.), subcommittee chairman. "One gigawatt of energy equates to roughly 294 utility-scale wind turbines, 1.8 million solar panels, 103 offshore wind turbines. Or, one large light-water nuclear reactor, which is why we're here."

Amazon released plans in October 2024 to invest more than $500 million in nuclear energy, including a plan to co-locate a data center near Talen Energy's nuclear facility in Pennsylvania. Google also revealed nuclear energy investments in October 2024 and recently entered into an agreement with Elementl Power to develop three advanced nuclear reactor sites.

Microsoft signed a 20-year purchase agreement with Constellation Energy that will launch the Crane Clean Energy Center and restart a nuclear reactor at Three Mile Island, in Pennsylvania. Meta also entered into a 20-year purchase agreement with Constellation Energy for nuclear energy provided by the Clinton Clean Energy Center in Illinois.

"Due to these immense energy demands, major technology companies and hyperscalers who traditionally sit on the energy sidelines are now climbing into the driver's seat to secure their long-term power supply," Weber said. "Nuclear has emerged as the ideal energy source given its clean baseload power and unmatched reliability."

While tech companies invest in nuclear energy, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) voiced concerns that the U.S. isn't making the same investments to support the power needs of growing AI infrastructure. President Donald Trump issued an executive order in May to reinvigorate nuclear energy production. The administration has supported private sector investment while the U.S. assesses where to remove regulatory hurdles.

The Trump administration's proposed FY26 budget request includes a 21% cut to the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy and a 51% funding cut to its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, as well as cuts to the DOE's loan guarantee program for nuclear investment.

"It would cut tax incentives that industries told us are critical, in tandem with the robust federal loan program, to enabling the widespread deployment of new nuclear power plants," Lofgren said.