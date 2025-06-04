Amazon to launch $10B data center upgrade in North Carolina

Amazon on Wednesday said it would invest $10 billion to expand data center infrastructure in North Carolina to boost artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology, including plans to build a 20-building campus.

The company said its investment would support AI initiatives creating 500 new high-skilled jobs. Amazon has already invested $12 billion in North Carolina, supporting 24,000 full- and part-time jobs directly.

During the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company planned to boost capital expenditures to $100 billion this year, mostly in AI investments. AWS is the current market leader as a cloud provider, with stiff competition from Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and others jockeying for position in the AI race.

"We don't procure it unless we see significant signals of demand," Jassy said during the call. "And so, when AWS is expanding its Capex, particularly in what we think is one of these once-in-a-lifetime type of business opportunities like AI represents, I think it's actually quite a good sign, medium to long term, for the AWS business."

Alan Howard, principal analyst for data centers and colocation services in the data research practice at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, said Amazon is creating partnerships with states as part of a broader data center strategy.

"Amazon has been at this game for a long time," he said. "When they move to a community with a data center footprint, it can be rather significant ... They've learned that the road is much less bumpy if they approach the market as a partner, investing not just in infrastructure and jobs, but supporting the community with programs, renewable energy projects and other forms of just being a good neighbor."

Howard added, "Many data center companies need to take this kind of approach to market entrance appropriate to their scale."