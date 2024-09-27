Hyperscalers' mass, AI role dominate partner ecosystems

Hyperscalers play a commanding role in channel partner alliances, continuing a trend that has been intensifying over the last few years.

Research published this week by Tercera, a Chicago investment firm that specializes in IT services companies, describes how the leading cloud providers -- AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure -- dominate partner ecosystems. More than 50% of the 250 technology service providers Tercera polled cited one of the three companies as their main partner.

That number comes from Tercera's third annual listing of the top 30 partner ecosystems -- although planetary systems might serve as a better analogy. Indeed, the Tercera report emphasized the hyperscalers' "gravitational pull," which continues to attract partners despite the enormous numbers of companies already engaged with them. The biggest cloud vendors maintain relationships with thousands of software and services partners.

"The hyperscalers continue to defy the law of large numbers when you look at how many partners are in their ecosystems," said Michelle Swan, CMO at Tercera.

The emergence of cloud vendors as the top draw for partners dates to at least 2021. That year, Accenture surveyed 1,150 channel companies and found that AWS, Google and Microsoft accounted for the majority of their revenue. That wallet share marks a shift in channel economics: Large hardware companies have traditionally occupied the top spots as partners' primary allies.

AI influences partner preferences The rise of generative AI also influences alliance trends, encouraging IT service providers to link up with a hyperscaler's technology partners in that field. For example, AWS channel partners pursing GenAI might work with Anthropic, the subject of a $4 billion investment by Amazon, Swan noted. A Microsoft partner, on the other hand, will lean toward OpenAI. Microsoft in 2023 announced a planned multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI that expanded on earlier ones, with published reports saying it has committed a total of up to $13 billion. "They have their own solar systems," Swan said, referring to AWS, Google, Microsoft and the GenAI startups in their orbit. Tercera divides its top 30 listing into three tiers. The first tier, dubbed "market anchors," includes AWS, Google and Microsoft -- along with large ISVs such as Salesforce and ServiceNow. The second tier, "market movers," features publicly traded vendors with evolving partner ecosystems. The third tier, "market challengers," consists of privately held vendors with a partner-centric orientation. Anthropic and OpenAI occupy this tier, for example. A 2024 generative AI survey from TechTarget and its Enterprise Strategy Group division reinforces the leading cloud vendors' pivotal ecosystem role. The survey polled 610 GenAI decision-makers, influencers and users on which vendors had the best ecosystems for supporting their GenAI initiatives. Microsoft topped the ecosystem list, with 54% of the respondents citing it. Microsoft's strategic partner, OpenAI, was the second most popular ecosystem with a 35% share of respondents. Google and AWS rounded out the top four, with 30% and 24% response rates, respectively. The global survey polled respondents across a range of industries, including business services and IT. The Tercera 30 The company's listing segments partner ecosystems into three tiers: Market anchors Adobe AWS Google Cloud Microsoft Azure Oracle Salesforce SAP ServiceNow Snowflake Workday Market movers Atlassian Braze Dynatrace MongoDB Nvidia Okta OneStream Palo Alto Networks Shopify Zscaler Market challengers Anthropic Celonis Cohesity Contentstack Commercetools Databricks Fluent Commerce OpenAI Stripe Wiz

Microsoft partners see growth in AI An IDC survey of Microsoft's partner base also points to the importance of AI within ecosystems. Eighty-one percent of the more than 600 partners polled worldwide said Microsoft's AI offerings would increase their Microsoft-related revenue. On average, partners expect to see their Microsoft AI revenue grow 39% in 2024, according to the Microsoft-commissioned survey published last week. While the survey doesn't specify how AI influences services revenue, Microsoft's interviews with partners indicate that AI "opens up additional opportunities" in areas such as governance and security, a Microsoft spokesperson said. Partners' AI growth prospects, meanwhile, contribute to the expansion of Microsoft's partner population, which the spokesperson said grew nearly 20% from 2023 to 2024. That growth can be "attributed in large part to the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and the opportunity that AI presents," he said. The partner program, launched in 2023, aims to help channel companies build offerings on Microsoft's AI platform.