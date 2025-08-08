How to prevent DoS attacks and what to do if they happen

A denial-of-service attack is a cyberattack that aims to make key systems or services unavailable to users, usually by overwhelming them with traffic or malicious requests. DoS attacks bombard the target with such massive amounts of data that systems become unable to process legitimate requests and stop functioning.

The most common form of DoS attack is distributed denial of service (DDoS), which sends network traffic from a large number of devices with different IP addresses, making the attack source difficult to filter or block. These attacks often use botnets, networks of hijacked computers or IoT devices. For example, the notorious Mirai botnet and its successors have enlisted thousands of compromised devices -- including CCTV cameras, home routers and baby monitors -- which threat actors have used to launch massive DDoS attacks.

Editor's note: For the purposes of this article, we consider a DDoS attack a type of DoS attack. Note, however, that some experts argue a true DoS attack has only one malicious source, with a single system attacking a single system. Defenders could mitigate such an attack relatively easily by identifying and blocking traffic from the relevant IP address.

In contrast, a DDoS attack involves traffic from many sources, with multiple systems bombarding the target. DDoS attacks are more challenging to prevent and stop than single-source DoS attacks, because they involve many more malicious IP addresses.

Types of DoS attacks DoS attacks fall into the following three categories: Volumetric attacks. Target network infrastructure, such as firewalls and routers, with vast amounts of traffic, through techniques such as Internet Control Message Protocol or User Datagram Protocol floods. Protocol attacks. Also target network infrastructure, but rather than simply flooding it with data, these attacks manipulate protocol behaviors to exhaust server resources. Application layer attacks. Target websites and APIs by generating large numbers of HTTP requests or by triggering resource-intensive application functions, such as complex report generation. If online services are unusually slow or suddenly unavailable, a DoS attack could be underway.

Consequences of DoS attacks Successful DoS attacks can disrupt business and devastate organizations. Consequences include the following: Immediate financial losses. When a business-critical system experiences downtime, the organization typically loses money. For example, even a brief DoS outage at a high-volume e-commerce merchant would result in many lost transactions, adding up to significant financial impact.

When a business-critical system experiences downtime, the organization typically loses money. For example, even a brief DoS outage at a high-volume e-commerce merchant would result in many lost transactions, adding up to significant financial impact. Remediation costs. An organization experiencing a DoS attack must respond and get affected systems back online quickly, which can require significant resources.

An organization experiencing a DoS attack must respond and get affected systems back online quickly, which can require significant resources. Reputational damage. A long outage can seriously damage a brand's reputation, prompting customers, shareholders and the public to question the organization's ability to protect its systems. Successful DoS attacks can devastate organizations.