Top 10 business process management certifications for 2022

The technology sector is open to self-taught professionals. Many industry leaders -- Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, for example -- never finished college, and more than a few top programmers -- such as John Carmack -- are self-taught.

They started their own businesses, however, so getting a job with an established organization might require more formal education. And nothing says education like an industry certification. Whether your position is in security, IT management or business process management (BPM), the right certifications can open doors.

In addition, professionals with a BPM certification earn approximately 20% more than those who are not certified; a BPM-certified professional earns in the low six figures, while a noncertified professional's salary is in the high $90,000 range.

There are three primary reasons to take a certification program:

Credibility. Certification from a well-regarded school, program or course offers proof of your expertise. Top certifications from accredited schools provide validation that you have been trained and educated in the right skills for a particular industry. Marketability. Having a certification in a specific field can help you stand out in a competitive market. While a self-taught individual can be quite knowledgeable, employers naturally gravitate toward someone with a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certificate. Staying current. Technology is always evolving, so many programs require recertification on an annual or regular basis. This increases your value to an employer and separates you from the competition.

What is a BPM certification? As defined by Gartner, business process management employs methods to discover, model, analyze, measure, improve, and optimize business strategy and processes. BPM is broader and more involved than simple task and project management. Task or project management focuses on individual tasks, while BPM observes the process from end to end. Project management refers to a one-time project, while BPM focuses specifically on processes that are repeatable and can be used from one project to the next, with the processes tweaked and modified as needed. Numerous organizations offer BPM training and certification, but their education processes vary because there is no industry standard. A best practice is to evaluate offerings from the biggest associations, such as the BPM Institute and the Association of Business Process Management Professionals (ABPMP) International. BPM certification also helps employers define job objectives, evaluate candidates, assess employee performance, and motivate employees to enhance their skills and knowledge.