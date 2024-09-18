What is ITIL? A guide to the IT Infrastructure Library

ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) is a framework designed to standardize the selection, planning, delivery, maintenance and overall lifecycle of IT services within a business. The goal is to improve efficiency and achieve predictable service delivery.

The ITIL framework enables IT administrators to be business service partners, rather than just back-end support. ITIL guidelines and best practices align IT department actions and expenses to business needs and change them as the business grows or shifts direction.

ITIL also provides a good foundation for IT organizations that don't have a services framework or best practices in place and enables admins to pursue job specializations. The principles behind ITIL 4 -- the newest ITIL version -- focus on value. Organizations should start where they are and progress iteratively with feedback. They should collaborate and promote visibility, think and work holistically, keep it simple and practical, and optimize and automate. The aim is to expand ITIL's relevance to software developers, service management practitioners and businesses.

Over time, the ITIL standard has evolved to address changing IT environments.

Certification levels for ITIL ITIL adoption and maintenance require trained and certified experts to guide a company and its IT staff. Businesses such as Microsoft, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise use ITIL as a foundation for their own internal operating guidelines. Admins complete ITIL training and certification with a combination of classroom training and a written certification exam. ITIL v3 offered five main certifications: Foundation. This entry-level certification covered key concepts, elements and terminology used for the ITIL service lifecycle and contributions to management services. Practitioner. This level helped professionals adapt ITIL to their organizations so that it supported business objectives. Admins could take the course any time after a Foundation certification. This module also covered organizational change management, communication and metrics, which weren't available in all certifications. Intermediate. Each module of this certification went into different components of ITSM but required more detailed knowledge than Foundation-level exams. This track was split into service lifecycle and service capability modules. Expert. At this stage, admins needed to understand the entire ITIL scheme and obtained a set of well-rounded skills pertaining to ITIL best practices. Admins needed to complete 17 credits from previous modules, the Managing Across the Lifecycle module and an exam to get an Expert certification. Master. At this level, admins needed to explain how they chose their areas of study, principles and methods. They also needed to demonstrate the techniques they used in their organization to achieve wanted business outcomes. There's no certification exam for this status; instead, admins complete a series of written assignments and oral interviews. ITIL v3 training and examinations were discontinued by the end of 2021. However, ITIL 4 reorganizes these into a new certification scheme; the Foundation and Master levels remain, and ITIL 4 has three new tiers: Managing Professional (MP). Admins must demonstrate practical and technical knowledge about how to run successful IT-enabled services, teams and workflows. This certification requires three specialist modules: the Create, Deliver and Support module, Drive Stakeholder Value module and High-velocity IT module. It also requires a fourth strategist module: Direct, Plan and Improve. Admins must be at Expert level or complete 17 credits. ITIL v3 Experts can take one course and one exam to achieve this designation.

Benefits and drawbacks of ITIL ITIL isn't just about straightforward, rote IT skills. The certification also looks at how admins can apply their knowledge within the larger scope of their organization and align with business practices. It represents a key evolution in the role of IT and provides admins with cohesive best practices when addressing all facets of IT management. There are identifiable benefits of ITIL certification: Better goal alignment between IT departments and the business.

Improved service timelines and customer satisfaction.

Reduced operational costs because of better use of digital, physical and human resources.

Increased visibility of IT costs and assets through financial management.

Streamlined service disruption response and problem management.

A more flexible service environment that can easily adapt to change. Despite its benefits, ITIL poses some potential challenges for organizations: Training requirements are extensive and time-consuming, and successful implementation requires staff expertise.

ITIL rollouts can take years to fully implement and refine.

There's little, if any, short-term return on ITIL initiatives.

Changes prescribed by ITIL initiatives can be disruptive to existing processes and infrastructure.

The long-term nature of ITIL can easily be disrupted by other short-term projects and initiatives. IT admins must be cautious about how management interprets and implements ITIL. It's an industry standard, but that doesn't mean it solves internal personnel or compliance issues. Its implementation guides can make process development easier, but they don't necessarily account for more innovative IT processes or technologies. ITIL's implementation requires staff time, training and expertise. Organizations must ensure they have the appropriate staff resources and certified employees before going through with an ITIL implementation.

How can ITIL improve a business? The value of ITIL can be difficult to quantify. The goal of ITIL -- or any ITSM framework -- isn't just to improve IT capabilities, but also to find ways of creating business value and solving business issues with IT. ITIL offers a comprehensive framework designed to help businesses organize their resources and processes to create new capabilities that provide business value. But it isn't prescriptive -- it doesn't say, "Use X to do Y to realize Z benefit." Instead, ITIL casts a much wider net. It offers a set of general guidelines that can be readily adapted and adjusted. When developed correctly, ITIL implementation can bring important business benefits, including the following: Stronger alignment between IT and business, leading to IT enabling new business services and capabilities.

Cost reductions, usually through improved resource use.

Improved service delivery, leading to better revenues and customer satisfaction. Because ITIL is a voluntary framework rather than an imposed standard, an organization can adopt as much of the framework as needed to meet its specific needs. Still, the benefits of ITIL can increase as more business processes become ITIL-compliant.

How ITIL reduces costs Organizations incur IT costs quickly when their infrastructure is used inefficiently. ITIL provides strategic guidance and best practices that promote efficiency. Following ITIL prescriptions, organizations inventory all systems, resources, users and configurations of the systems in question and document the findings. They then identify areas to optimize and reduce inefficiencies. For example, unnecessary resources can be removed from the infrastructure to reduce costs, while configurations that cause unnecessary resource use get reconfigured. ITIL also provides proactive risk management strategies that let organizations anticipate downtime before it occurs. Unplanned downtime is a significant contributor to IT costs.

How to put ITIL into practice ITIL is complex to fully understand and even more difficult to fully adopt. ITIL 4 includes 34 distinct practices across general, service and technical management. Implementation can be disruptive, so adoption is rarely approached as a singular, all-or-nothing initiative. Instead, organizations follow a set of steps or phases intended to explore, validate and expand framework adoption over time. Although there is no one approach to put ITIL into practice, there are several best practices for adoption: Understand why. Any ITIL initiative should begin with careful consideration of driving factors. Business leaders must have clear and substantial reasons for adopting ITIL and understand how it could benefit their business.

Any ITIL initiative should begin with careful consideration of driving factors. Business leaders must have clear and substantial reasons for adopting ITIL and understand how it could benefit their business. Gather knowledge. ITIL implementation takes expertise; it isn't something you can learn from a manual. Business leaders must depend on one or more people with solid ITIL certification and proven expertise to spearhead the initiative. This might require new training or staffing changes to bring on board the knowledge needed to pursue ITIL compliance.

ITIL implementation takes expertise; it isn't something you can learn from a manual. Business leaders must depend on one or more people with solid ITIL certification and proven expertise to spearhead the initiative. This might require new training or staffing changes to bring on board the knowledge needed to pursue ITIL compliance. Start small and build out. Organizations should implement one -- or just a few -- of the 34 ITIL practices as a proof-of-principle project. Document the current process and its tradeoffs. Then, reevaluate the process post-adoption, and see how business performance is affected. As these small projects reveal business value, they can be rolled out across the business, and more practices can be implemented as needed.

Organizations should implement one -- or just a few -- of the 34 ITIL practices as a proof-of-principle project. Document the current process and its tradeoffs. Then, reevaluate the process post-adoption, and see how business performance is affected. As these small projects reveal business value, they can be rolled out across the business, and more practices can be implemented as needed. Focus on outcomes. ITIL isn't a goal. Simply implementing ITIL buys the business nothing. Understand what you want ITIL compliance to achieve, such as greater customer satisfaction or lower service costs, and then measure those outcomes objectively using metrics.