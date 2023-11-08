What is ITIL V3?

Like its predecessors, ITIL V3 provides a comprehensive set of best practices and processes that any organization can use to set up and optimize ITSM. Specifically, this version of ITIL consists of 20-plus processes and functions that revolve around the five stages, or "core books," of the ITIL service lifecycle. Each book in ITIL V3 covers one stage of the service lifecycle. A sixth book introduces ITSM and provides an overview of the five books within ITIL V3.

ITIL V3 is the third version of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL), a globally recognized collection of best practices for managing IT and for implementing IT service management ( ITSM ) practices.

Together these stages form a closed loop process that helps organizations optimize ITSM and align it with evolving business requirements. Additionally, each stage is self-contained, and they help businesses gain a deeper understanding of ITSM and its key "how to" considerations. Those considerations include, but are not limited to, the following:

Important processes in ITIL V3

Each of the five phases of the ITIL V3 framework include several key processes that can help optimize ITSM. The first four phases include several important processes.

Phase 1: ITIL service strategy

The service strategy phase and publication in ITIL V3 helps organizations build a clear IT service strategy that clarifies what services are required (or should be offered), who will use these services, how the value of these services will be created and how service performance will be measured.

Process: Financial management

A systematic financial management process enables organizations to clarify and manage their IT budgeting, accounting and charging requirements. Apart from IT, other departments also use IT financial information to guide critical activities and decisions.

Process: Service portfolio management

The SPM process is an ongoing effort to create an IT portfolio, define IT inventory services, authorize services and resources, and communicate decisions to relevant stakeholders.

Process: Demand management

Demand management is an important process since it involves understanding the demand for IT services and the provisioning capacity required to meet these demands. If demand is not properly managed, it may result in under- or over-provisioning of capacity, both of which can negatively affect the organization.

Phase 2: ITIL service design

This phase of the ITIL service lifecycle phase is concerned with the design of IT services required by the business. It starts with a set of business requirements and ends with a service design package.

Process: Service catalog management

The SCM process helps create a consistent source of information about IT services. It also ensures that the services are available to those who are approved to access them.

Process: Service level management

SLM is concerned with documenting the business' IT service targets and ensuring that all operational services meet the business' needs. The SLM process generates information in the form of service level agreements, operational level agreements, and service improvement plan.

Process: Capacity management

The capacity management process provides a way to manage and mitigate capacity and performance-related issues and to ensure that available IT capacity matches business demands.

Process: IT service continuity management

The goal of ITSCM is to maintain the on-going recovery capability within IT services in order to match business needs and timescales.

Process: Information security management

ISM is crucial to maintain the confidentiality, integrity and availability (CIA triad) of enterprise data. To secure and protect data, a detailed ISM policy as well as supporting controls with a Security Management Information System are all crucial.

Phase 3: ITIL service transition

In this phase, the IT services that were designed in Phase 2 are delivered to the business and put into operational use.

Process: Change management

A formal change management process is required to ensure only standardized methods are used to handle, implement and document all IT-related changes. Standardization helps the organization maintain control over changes and reduces business risk.

Process: Service asset and configuration management

The SACM process helps businesses to identify and control all service assets and configuration items and maintain their integrity across the service lifecycle. A configuration management system helps streamline SACM throughout the organization's infrastructure.

Process: Knowledge management

Knowledge management aims to ensure the right knowledge is available at the right time and to the right people to maintain a common understanding of available IT services and improve the efficiency and quality of those services.

Process: Release and deployment management

A strong release and deployment management process ensures all changes are delivered at the right speed, while minimizing risk and cost to the business. It also facilitates the effective use of new or changed services.

Phase 4: ITIL service operation

After the required IT services are designed and implemented, the service operation phase starts. The purpose of this phase is to deliver agreed-upon levels of service to users; to ensure that the services deliver value to the business; and to manage the various elements -- applications, technology, infrastructure -- that support service delivery.

Process: Event management

It's important to address events as soon as they are detected, especially if the event indicates that something is not functioning correctly. Event response may be automated or manual.

Process: Incident management

A well-planned, documented and tested incident management process helps restore normal service following an unplanned interruption. It also minimizes the adverse impact of an incident on business operations.

Process: Access management

Access management is a crucial process because it helps control access to enterprise systems and maintains the CIA of data.

Phase 5: ITIL continual service improvement

This last phase helps organizations to evaluate and improve IT service quality and ensure that IT continues to deliver value to the business. ITIL V3 suggests a 7-step improvement process: