Configuration management vs. asset management simplified

Configuration management and asset management move in the same orbit -- the management of an organization's systems and services -- but they have different purposes and goals.

One focuses on managing the dependencies of resources and services in IT systems. The other tracks the lifecycle, ownership and value of physical and digital assets.

Despite key differences, asset management and configuration management (CM) often have significant overlap. Learn the differences between these processes, where they overlap and how to implement each.

What is asset management? Asset management is the process of monitoring, evaluating and optimizing an organization's assets, which can be tangible and physical -- laptops and servers, for example -- or digital, such as software licenses and applications. In contrast to configuration management, the goal of IT asset management is to track and administer the asset lifecycle, not the service it provides. Asset management is not concerned with service onboarding and how an item is pushed into service. Asset management is concerned with the value, brand and characteristics of individual items. It helps organizations maximize the use of assets over their lifecycle; understand where each asset belongs in the system; and track the cost of acquiring, maintaining and disposing of assets. Organizations place different importance on IT assets depending on the role an asset plays in the ongoing operation of the business. There is no hard-and-fast rule. Asset management involves optimizing physical and digital assets over the course of the asset lifecycle.

Key differences between configuration management and asset management Configuration management ensures that every subsequent change made to an IT resource is approved, measured and managed. Asset management is more concerned with the cost of the resource and its lifespan. Consider a scenario where IT staff must update a group of servers. A configuration management system holds records of the changes, and it documents useful information, such as the agreed length of downtime and patching schedules so that the service-level agreements are accurately maintained and measured. It also lists key contact groups and handles alert suppression on the configuration items. IT asset management systems record details such as purchase value, vendor, purchase date, invoice number, serial number and phone number. Configuration management is rarely concerned about that asset data because it does not further the resource's intended purpose. Another key difference between asset management and configuration management is how products and services are brought into the environment. IT administrators manage an IT service into existence through a well-defined service implementation framework. The service is fully managed throughout its life and subsequent decommission. The same cannot be said of a desktop PC. If it breaks, it goes through an asset disposal process but is not subject to change review. Its status is, however, updated in the asset management system. An individual asset can be part of a group that provides a defined service, such as desktop or mobile services. But the loss or removal of an individual physical item from a potentially vast pool of items doesn't damage or hinder the overarching service or configuration. Conversely, a failed software upgrade that was under change control could affect the entire service.

When do configuration items and assets overlap? Configuration management and asset management can apply to most items at the same time. Assets can be configuration items and come under the purview of configuration management. For example, a physical server is an asset; it has a useful lifespan and is subject to accounting rules. It is also a configuration item. The IT team applies changes to it, and it is subject to the change management process. Therefore, the server comes under the purview of both asset management and configuration management. Other items, such as certificate entries in a load balancing system, have value even though they do not physically exist. Since they have no tangible value, they are not factored into an asset management program. Yet they are important and must be documented, managed and controlled via configuration management.