Paylocity plans API design-first shift to modernize apps

The next step on an HR software company's journey to modern microservices is to go API design-first.

Paylocity, founded in 1997, was an early adopter of services-oriented architecture, a precursor to microservices, in the mid-2000s. Since 2019, the company has been working to extract the business logic from its applications and divide it into an event-driven, microservices-based architecture, in which small components of app logic are loosely coupled for faster, more scalable and flexible development and orchestrated by a system that responds to events in real time.

Many of the company's products, including recruiting, onboarding and benefits apps, have been converted to event-driven microservices, and the underlying orchestration has been updated from the RabbitMQ message broker to the AWS EventBridge serverless event bus. Some of Paylocity's largest core systems in payroll and HR are still undergoing conversion, while the company also prepares to refresh its API gateway from an older version of Nevatech Sentinet to the Kubernetes-based KrakenD and further revamp its API development process to strengthen API governance.

"[The work] is never really done, with the way our industry moves," said Ben Heil, principal engineer at the Schaumburg, Ill.-based company in a May interview with Informa TechTarget. "The next big thing is getting our modern API gateway released in the next few months … the CI/CD process for that API gateway forces teams to follow the design-first principle."

We're asking teams to produce their spec before their code is ever written … once they're [imported], developers have the green light to start writing their code against it. Ben HeilPrincipal engineer, Paylocity

KrakenD Enterprise Edition can import OpenAPI specifications to create and update API endpoints and their configurations in a specification-first, or spec-first approach -- also known as API design-first. This represents a significant paradigm shift for Paylocity's 1,000 engineers, Heil said.

"With our old API gateway, we had teams who would put code hooks into their APIs that would then generate API specs that our gateway would consume and then expose their services -- this is the inverse of that," Heil said. "We're asking teams to produce their spec before their code is ever written … once they're [imported], developers have the green light to start writing their code against it."

This approach gives front-end web and mobile developers more freedom to start coding against an API contract instead of waiting for back-end developers to create it, Heil said. It also sets the stage for completing the migration to microservices and managing incoming requests from third-party AI agents, both of which revolve around APIs.