Postman API platform will use Akita to tame rogue endpoints

Users of Postman's API design platform will soon be able to pinpoint the sources of performance bottlenecks and better wrangle unknown application components following its acquisition of Akita Software this week.

Postman picked up the six-person startup for an undisclosed amount, and all of the employees of the fledgling API observability vendor based in San Mateo, Calif., will join the parent company. Once Akita's software is integrated later this year, Postman's customers will have a new way to bring APIs into their testing and design workflows and establish control over them, officials at both companies said.

"The technology [can] scan production environments and build an API inventory in a very low-touch, non-intrusive way" through eBPF, said Abhinav Asthana, CEO and co-founder of Postman. "Akita's team has been able to show that even in a brand-new environment, … you can build an inventory of APIs and put that into Postman where developers are actually doing their day-to-day work."

This is Postman's first foray into production API lifecycle management. Akita's scans also include performance and error tracking and the ability to identify endpoints that are causing issues, whether they're documented by development teams or not.

"[Akita] drops into people's systems, watches API traffic and tells them, 'These are your endpoints. Here's what's slow. Here's what's throwing errors,'" said Jean Yang, founder and CEO of Akita. "The long-term vision for us was to tell people about what was going on in production without them having this knowledge beforehand."

Initially, the integration will focus on gaining visibility and control over customers' internally developed APIs, but dealing with third-party APIs will also be on the long-term roadmap, Asthana said.

Postman has several competitors in API platforms that also offer both API design and testing and API lifecycle management, such as Stoplight, Boomi, SwaggerHub, MuleSoft, Azure API Management and Google Apigee. The concept of offering an end-to-end API management platform isn't a new one in the industry, said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research.

"There are a couple of things that Akita does well -- automated API end point discovery and monitoring API traffic constantly for … uptime, errors, etc.," Thurai said. "By integrating that into Postman, they could get into the API monitoring area, though a lot of other companies are offering a solution in that space."

That's where Asthana said Akita will differentiate itself because of its light touch.

"Organizations we talked to are struggling with controlling their API sprawl," he said. "They have tried gateways, they have tried many, many different approaches, but all of them require very heavy lifts."