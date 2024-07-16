AI gateways emerge in response to governance concerns

Five API gateway vendors refreshed product features over the last three months to reposition them as AI gateways, as enterprises redirect IT budgets toward AI initiatives.

In less than a year, market research indicates enterprise IT spending has shifted significantly into AI initiatives. In late 2023, just 4% of 670 IT professionals surveyed by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group had deployed generative AI tools into production. By January, a Gartner poll found that one in five organizations had generative AI in production, and two-thirds of respondents said they're using generative AI in multiple business units, a 19% increase since September. A February Enterprise Strategy Group survey of 374 IT professionals found that 61% were making moderate to significant investments in AI.

This increased spending raises the stakes for AI governance, security and cost management, according to that February survey. In a question about terms survey takers associated with responsible AI, 48% of 327 respondents chose security, the leading answer. Respondents were allowed up to five answers to that question and cited reliability next (40%), then accuracy (37%). More than half (51%) said they plan to invest in responsible AI through "modern technology platforms, solutions and services," followed by 45% who planned to invest in employee training.

AI governance concerns indicate a new phase of maturity in enterprise AI adoption, said Andrew Humphreys, an analyst at Gartner.

"The initial stage was, 'Oh, we must do something with AI,' and that led to a high failure rate because a lot of the projects were of low business value … a little development team trying to do something with AI," he said. "It's now become a challenge around, 'How do I manage the cost of AI adoption across my organization?' It's a bigger problem."

This year's surge in enterprise AI spending is just the beginning of its growth, according to Humphreys, citing Gartner research. The analyst firm predicts that by 2027, spending on AI software will grow to $297.9 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 19.1%. Over the next five years, market growth will accelerate from 17.8% to reach 20.4% in 2027. Generative AI software spend will rise from 8% of AI software in 2023 to 35% by 2027.