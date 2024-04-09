Google's updates in Vertex AI, Imagen 2 support GenAI apps

Google on Tuesday unveiled several updates to its Vertex AI platform and an updated version of its text-to-image model, Imagen 2.

At its Google Next '24 conference in Las Vegas, the cloud provider revealed that its new large language model (LLM), Gemini 1.5 Pro, is available in public preview on Google's enterprise AI platform Vertex AI.

Imagen 2, the new version of its image generating model, now can also create 4-second live images from text prompts and has new image editing capabilities.

Vertex AI also now has new grounding capabilities, including the ability to ground responses with Google Search. It also has new prompt management and evaluation services for large models. Grounding is the extra step of making sure data is accurate and is based on trusted responses and something other than the data a model was trained on.

With these new updates and advancements, Google continues the pattern it set at the beginning of the year of advancing its GenAI technologies despite growing competition.

With its newest updates in Vertex around Gemini 1.5 Pro, the newest version of Google's LLM Gemini model family unveiled in February, Google is aiming to provide tools for enterprises to build around Gemini, said Rowan Curran, an analyst with Forrester Research.

"The ability to have a model with such a huge context window changes the type of use cases and applications you can get around it," Curran said, referring to Gemini Pro's large 1 million context window option.

It's hard for enterprises to build around a model such as Gemini if they don't have tools for prompt managing or testing new responses, he added.

"It's the totality of tooling that they're advancing and introducing around supporting generative AI specifically," he said.

The various tools and capabilities support the Gemini family of models and open a new set of possibilities for how enterprises can apply and build with generative AI, he continued.

Updates in Vertex AI One way Google provides support for this is by including new prompt management and evaluation services for large models like Gemini 1.5 Pro in Vertex AI. The new services enable users to organize, track, and modify prompts for machine learning models. "This advantage streamlines the process of creating, editing and managing prompts," Futurum Group analyst Paul Nashawaty said. Moreover, for enterprises looking to build GenAI applications, prompt management and evaluation services will be crucial because of the capacity to evaluate previous prompts and responses, Curran said. "You need to have that ability to log those queries and responses because there's no way to have to regenerate them precisely in the future," Curran added. Meanwhile, with the new grounding capabilities in Vertex AI, now in preview, users can ground LLM responses with Google search or enterprise data sources using retrieval augmented generation (RAG). RAG helps optimize the output of LLMs. The new grounding function promises to reduce LLM hallucinations, Nashawaty said. "That is the primary advancement," he said. "By doing so, enterprises can increase their use of LLMs with confidence." Grounding enables enterprises to ensure that what the AI systems comprehend or interact with in the real world is accurate, Gartner analyst Sid Nag said. "It's a bridge between abstract AI concepts and practical, tangible outcomes," he said. It brings real-world accuracy but adds human sentiment analysis that helps avoid errors that could arise due to simulated data, he added. The grounding technology come as more companies are committing to using search technology to support the grounding of generative models, Curran said. "More and more enterprises just want to ground the responses of large language models in their data," he said. The popularity of RAG has led to recent developments for Google's competitors, such as Microsoft, which recently unveiled changes to Azure AI Search that let customers run RAG at any scale. For enterprises looking to build AI applications in the future, they will need predictive AI to understand customers' likelihood to take action, generative AI to understand customers' intent based on natural language or images, and search to help retrieve or find the correct information, he said. "I see the future of this as being a nice trifecta or tripod, built upon predictive, generative and search," he continued. Other updates in Vertex AI include Gemini 1.5's pro ability to process audio streams, including speech and audio portions of videos. Google also revealed that the Anthropic Claude 3 family of models is available on Vertex AI. Open models such as Llama 2 Mistral 7B and Mixtral 8 are also available in Vertex AI.