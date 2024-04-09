Google adds generative AI, video creation to Workspace

Google on Tuesday rolled out a series of new generative AI-based features for Workspace, including the ability for users to create collaborative videos for storytelling.

The tech giant's moves to strengthen its workplace productivity and collaboration platform, unveiled at the Google Next '24 conference in Las Vegas, follow similar product upgrades involving generative AI by archrival Microsoft as well as competitors including Cisco Webex.

Google versus the field Workspace, formerly G Suite, includes Gmail, Sheets, Slides, Contacts, Meet and Chat as well as the Google Docs suite for creating and editing content. It competes directly with Microsoft 365 and office software vendor Zoho as well as collaboration and video meeting specialists, including Cisco Webex and Zoom. With the new generative AI additions to Workspace, Google is reaching parity with Microsoft 365 and Webex, which have already incorporated and released similar features, said Raul Castanon-Martinez, an analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "My overall feeling is that they are catching up to Microsoft and other players. Although, to be fair, there's always a back and forth between Google and Microsoft," he said.

Video moves, more GenAI However, the Google Vids real-time video collaboration feature benefits from Google's deep roots in AI research and development and video expertise and might represent something of an advance over video offerings from Microsoft, Webex and Slack for presentation storytelling, Castanon-Martinez said. "It's probably an upgraded experience," he said. Google Vids will be released into Google Labs, the tech giant's program for early users to experiment with new technologies, in June, according to the vendor. Aparna Pappu Aparna Pappu AI capabilities from Google's main consumer large language model, Gemini, have already been available to use with Docs, Sheets, Slides and Gmail, letting users incorporate suggestions from Gemini into their Docs and emails, according to Aparna Pappu, vice president and general manager of Google Workspace. "Next we're continuing this momentum with a launch of a number of new AI innovations that will make communication and collaboration far easier and more inclusive," Pappu said during a virtual press conference on April 4. Among the new features are voice prompting in Gmail on mobile and an instant "polish" feature to transform notes into an email draft in Google Meet, now in preview. In June, the company will add support for 52 new languages for meeting translation, including Filipino and Korean. Workspace will support 69 languages. Sometime later this year, Google plans to launch automatic translation of messages and on-demand conversation summaries in Chat. Google is also offering AI-powered meetings and messaging as well as a new AI-powered security function, each for $10 a month in addition to the cost of an organization's Workspace plan.