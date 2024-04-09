Google releases GenAI Creative Agent for designers, marketers

Amid the tsunami of generative AI releases and previews coming today at Google Cloud Next was Creative Agent, an image- and text-generation bot that signals Google is ready to compete with the likes of Adobe, Microsoft and even Canva for the hearts of tech-minded marketing and advertising designers.

Creative Agent is part of Google's enterprise Vertex AI platform, which now has a "model garden" of about 130 different types of AI models -- including Creative Agent -- configured for particular uses, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said. Subscribers can utilize large language models from Google, Mistral, Anthropic and other vendors, as well as new prompt-generation tools.

In a Creative Agent demo, Nenshad Bardoliwalla, director of product management for Google Vertex AI, showed text-to-image capabilities mashing up stock images with product images stored on a hypothetical customer's Google Drive. In Bardoliwalla's example, the bot showed the customer's tents set in different popular outdoor landmarks such as Machu Picchu in Peru and Half Dome in California's Yosemite National Park.

Creative Agent can take projects further, including the capability to develop storyboards for advertising and marketing campaigns. Other platforms such as Adobe Creative Cloud and Sitecore offer tools with similar functionality; each -- including Google's -- requires different subscription sets and customer bandwidth to train and tune up the bots to produce usable results.

Google's Creative Agent can be configured to create images for marketers and advertisers from text prompts.

Google made the case that it differentiates itself by integrating the feature in its Workspace platform and making it usable for nontechnical business users.

"Because we have the agent builder able to access all of the various Google Cloud technologies, I'm able to actually go directly into Workspace in my agent," Bardoliwalla said. "The whole power of collaboration that you get with Google Slides, for example, is now available inside this agent as well."