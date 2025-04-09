Google intros agent building tools and an agent protocol

Google on Wednesday introduced new ways to build and manage multi-agent ecosystems with Vertex AI and an Agent2Agent Protocol.

Also, at its Google Cloud Next 2025 conference in Las Vegas, the vendor introduced enhanced reasoning for Gemini 2.5 models and new features for its multimodal models on the Vertex AI platform.

The cloud provider's focus on agents (it also unveiled new agentic AI capabilities across its applications Wednesday) reflects the dominant current trend in generative AI of autonomous agents that enterprises can use to carry out business tasks.

"What the market is now starting to build are the foundations you need to create more useful agents," said Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate. "Agents, at the end of the day, are only as useful as the ecosystems they live and operate and mechanize within."

Agent building tools One way Google is appealing to enterprises is with new agent-building tools in Vertex AI, one of which is the Agent Development Kit (ADK). Google said ADK is an open source framework for designing agents and multi-agent systems. Users can use ADK to build an AI agent in fewer than 100 lines of code. It is available in Python, and users can use the kit to shape how agents think, reason and choose the model with which they want to work. Users can also deploy agents through integration with Vertex AI. ADK is optimized to work with Gemini and Vertex AI. Google also introduced its Agent Engine, another agent building tool with which users can deploy agents in any framework. The engine connects to Agentspace, giving users an opportunity to create more agents. The tech giant released Agentspace in December 2024. It is a tool that combines search and AI agents and seeks to help employees better understand data that is spread across their organization. Google revealed that Agentspace is now integrated with Chrome Enterprise, so employees can use Agentspace's search capabilities from the Chrome search box. The cloud provider also introduced two new features in Agentspace. One is Agent Gallery, which is now generally available. It enables employees to identify all the new agents available within the enterprise. The second is Agent Designer, which is in preview. It is a no-code interface for creating custom agents that connect to enterprise data sources and automate knowledge work tasks. Agentspace also includes two new expert agents and the previously available NotebookLM for Enterprise. They are: Deep Research agent, which explores challenging topics and synthesizes information from internal and external sources; and Generation Agent, which is available in preview. Google said it helps employees develop new ideas. Agentspace also supports Google's new Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol. The A2A protocol is a multi-agent system that enables agents to communicate, regardless of the framework or vendor platform on which they are built. More than 50 partners, including Deloitte, Elastic, Salesforce and UiPath, are working with Google on the protocol. The protocol complements Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) by equipping agents with data using the Anthropic framework. MCP is a framework proposed by AI foundation model provider Anthropic in 2024 to connect AI systems with data sources. It has received industry support.

Google and agents "They have built and are getting ready to lean into how enterprises build and operate agents," said Mark Beccue, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. They have built and are getting ready to lean into how enterprises build and operate agents. Mark BeccueAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group Google's approach to agents is to recognize that for enterprises, agents are the vehicle for them to get the creative potential of generative AI, Dekate said. Thus, with its platform integration and agent-to-agent ecosystem, Google is creating a foundational layer that allows it to compete effectively in the agentic AI market, he said. "Some of these innovations, like Agent2Agent Protocols, will likely be far more impactful in the long run," he added. "It's less about one agent communicating with environments and more about multiple agents coordinating with one another to deliver the outcomes you need." However, a multi-agent system is still an uncomfortable idea for enterprises, said Forrester Research analyst Rowan Curran. "What we see today is that most agents operate either mostly independently … or are coordinating across a whole field of different agents, passing between them in some linear fashion," Curran said. "There's still a lot of unanswered questions around testing, validation and governance of these [multi-agent systems]." With many agent-building systems now available from Google and competitors like Microsoft and Salesforce, Dekate said enterprises should be ready to experiment with and pilot the different agentic tools and technologies. "When they pilot many of these agents, they're going to discover that genetic ecosystems today are evolutionary, not revolutionary," he said. "The model capabilities coming down the road with larger context sizes, with greater reasoning capabilities, will likely enable more powerful agentic ecosystems." Current agents are basic, and nuances such as security and debugging are still being worked out and developed, Curran said. For its part, Google addresses the security concerns of agentic building with some new capabilities within Vertex AI and Gemini. For example, users can manage agent permissions with identity controls that let them determine how agents operate. Users can also establish guardrails around agents to control their interactions. With the agent building tools and engines, Google is trying to bridge the gap between the creation of prebuilt agents that already fit into established workflows and what experts hope to see in the future with operationalization of prebuilt agents that are much more high-scale, said Futurum Group analyst Bradley Shimmin. "What we're seeing from Google at Google Cloud Next is this company creating all the pieces that would go into enabling enterprises to get there," he said. "When I look at what Google's got here, and to a lesser degree, Microsoft, I see all of the tools being gathered together that I would need as an enterprise to move from basic GenAI-based tasks to a more autonomous, multistep workflow-based software."