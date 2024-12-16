Google aims to boost productivity with AI Agent tool

Google has introduced a new tool that will bring AI agents and AI-powered search to enterprises.

The company on Friday introduced Google Agentspace, a productivity tool that helps employees accomplish complex tasks that require planning, research and content generation.

The new employee tool comes two days after Google introduced Gemini 2.0, its new model for creating AI agents.

Google Agentspace uses NotebookLM to help users understand complex information.

NotebookLM is Google's research and note-taking tool that uses AI technology and Google Gemini to help users interact with their documents.

A new version, NotebookLM Plus, is now available to Gemini for Google Workspace customers. With NotebookLM Plus in Google Agentspace, employees can upload and uncover information, Google said.

Employee productivity Google Agentspace seeks to give employees a single place to search for information across the enterprise, instead of searching across multiple tools, Google said. Employees may spend hours searching for internal company information because the information is in the form of unstructured data. "Agentspace combines the best of search and AI agents," said Raj Pai, vice president for product management at Google, during a press briefing about the new product. The strength of Agentspace is helping employees make sense of the digital pile of information within their organization, said Paul Baier, CEO and co-founder of GAI Insights, a GenAI analyst firm.

Reasoning and multimodality Google seeks to accomplish two goals with Agentspace: bring better reasoning capabilities and include multimodal capabilities, said Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran. Agents need better memory, which is the ability to remember things and contextualize the responses. Arun ChandrasekaranAnalyst, Gartner "[AI] agents need better reasoning," Chandrasekaran said. "Agents need better memory, which is the ability to remember things and contextualize the responses." Google accomplishes the goal of better reasoning through Gemini and its history with search. "Search can take advantage of the planning, the reasoning and the memory that agents provide to answer complex questions," Pai said. "Agents are able to ensure that all generated content is grounded in complex enterprise data." Google establishes multimodality by including built-in multimodal search capabilities across text, video, images and audio in Agentspace. It also allows users to generate audio summaries through the NotebookLM audio feature. Google's inclusion of a built-in translation feature is also beneficial for users, Chandrasekaran said. "Google being Google, they're able to support so many more languages than others can," he said. "Thanks to the Android ecosystem, they're also able to train these models well using a lot of that data." The use cases Google mentioned for Agentspace include a marketer generating content for a new product release or an HR department helping employees onboard faster. "It's always good to start with kind of more inward, focused use cases," Chandrasekaran said. "Given that agents are super new, and people are concerned about things like 'Oh, I don't want the agents to make a decision without consulting me.'" Compared with Salesforce Agentforce and Microsoft Agents, Google's Agentspace seeks to help developers create their agents while integrating agents into Google Cloud services, Chandrasekaran continued.