5 real-world use cases for enterprise search

Organizations have a gold mine at their fingertips to foster innovation and maintain a competitive advantage: customer data.

Leading organizations prioritize strong enterprise search strategies, which enables employees to find and act on data that the organization created or collected. When properly used, enterprise search can help organizations make better business decisions and better engage with customers and partners.

Explore real-world enterprise search use cases from organizations that have created and improved their search strategies.

1. BoxStar Movers As a full-service commercial and residential moving company, BoxStar Movers uses enterprise search to manage a wide range of information critical to its business operations. This includes customer records, transaction histories, logistics and inventory data and employee information. The company's founder and co-owner, Duman Zhumagulov, said enterprise search software has helped the business improve decision-making, customer service, operational efficiency and its moving processes. "This technology has been a game-changer in how we manage and access our vast amounts of data, from customer records to logistical details," Zhumagulov said. The company also integrated its search software with existing tools to ensure users can seamlessly access data across the board. This has improved response times to customer inquiries and streamlined internal communications. Additionally, BoxStar Movers regularly updates its search parameters and algorithms to reflect the evolving nature of its data, Zhumagulov said. This practice ensures employees can find the most relevant information quickly. By prioritizing ease of use and relevancy in its search strategy, the company has seen a notable increase in productivity and customer satisfaction. BoxStar Movers measures its strategy's success with metrics like time to find information, employee productivity, customer satisfaction scores and operational efficiency, Zhumagulov said. Regularly reviewing these metrics helps the company gauge the effect of its search initiatives and identify areas for improvement.

2. AI Product Reviews Independent website AI Product Reviews uses enterprise search to expedite access to vital data and resources concerning project management, client communications and market trends. "Our company acts quickly after acquiring data and information via enterprise search by evaluating findings, seeing patterns and putting well-informed decision-making procedures in place throughout divisions," said Max Maybury, senior software developer and co-owner of AI Product Reviews. The company has enacted strict data governance policies, made educational and training investments for users, and regularly assesses and improves search tools and algorithms to guarantee the success of its strategy. It uses frequent feedback loops and performance evaluations to track its efforts. To measure the effectiveness of its strategy, the company also monitors KPIs, such as search accuracy, user happiness, time saved during information retrieval and influence on business outcomes. Organizations that want to build a successful search strategy should ensure it aligns with its corporate goals, invests in user training and technologies, and cultivates a culture of data-driven decision-making, Maybury said.

3. INTech House INTechHouse -- a software, hardware and embedded systems provider -- needed an enterprise search strategy because it struggled to manage vast amounts of siloed data scattered across different departments and projects, according to CEO Michal Kierul. The company wanted to improve operational efficiency, reduce time spent on locating information and enhance decision-making processes. Employees use company data and information for project planning, development decision-making and optimizing project delivery, Kierul said. The company then analyzes employee search trends to identify common needs, which helps enhance its knowledge management practices and search tools. Enterprise search is like having a diligent research assistant who knows just where to look to find the answers you seek. Karina NewmanOwner of ibuyers.app INTechHouse also integrated AI-powered search functionalities, which has improved search results and can quickly locate relevant documents, codes and project details, Kierul said. "By meticulously categorizing and tagging content, we ensure that our enterprise search tools can swiftly navigate through complex data structures, making it easier for team members to find what they need without sifting through irrelevant information," Kierul said. The company measures success through metrics like time to locate information, user satisfaction rates, accuracy of search results and employee productivity. It also tracks how often employees use the tool to gauge its effectiveness and identify areas for improvement.

4. Prompt Vibes AI prompt generator PromptVibes has several strategies to enhance efficiency and knowledge retrieval, according to founder Dhanvin Sriram. First, the company takes a user-centric approach, continually refining its search algorithms to understand user intent and deliver more relevant results. Then, the site uses AI and machine learning to refine and personalize search results. The company encourages feedback so it can continually fine-tune its search functionality. It conducts regular training sessions and provides documentation to equip users with the skills to optimize search queries effectively. It uses data to enhance the user experience and adjust the search system. "We keep ourselves up-to-date with emerging technologies, incorporating advancements like natural language processing to make searches more intuitive," Sriram said.