How do collaboration and knowledge management relate?

If organizations improve how users can share customer and product information, they can create more efficient teams and happier customers.

Organizations generally keep information siloed in different systems, making it difficult to find and collaborate on. To address this challenge, IT leaders can invest in software platforms like knowledge management systems to unlock data and make it easily accessible. Yet, if users can't share knowledge or collaborate on data, a knowledge management system may become a data vault for the company's digital assets.

Explore the relationship between collaboration and knowledge management, and how integrating these services and strategies can improve employee efficiency and content collaboration.

What is knowledge management? The knowledge management market features several powerful platforms that can store and let users find and share data on customers, products and services. Knowledge management systems can also integrate into existing platforms, such as ERP software or collaboration platforms, to retrieve product and customer data. A knowledge management system can centralize all relevant data staff might need to access when they interact with customers and review internal product documentation or processes. Knowledge management strategies can help employees collaborate on content and keep it secure. For example, an organization that offers air and heating system services to commercial properties can use a knowledge management system to provide product specification documents to technicians. The system can also help customer support agents find customer data and make internal processes and procedures available to all employees.