Humans freely share information every day, whether it's a social media post about their pet or a Yelp review of a new restaurant. Yet, inside their organizations, they may keep knowledge close to the vest.

A lack of knowledge sharing can impede decision-making, create a culture that is less responsive to changes in the market and reduce employee engagement. However, organizations that create a knowledge-sharing culture can reap many benefits -- the least of which is a more nimble organization.

Learn how to create a knowledge-sharing culture and foster long-term growth for knowledge management programs.

What is a knowledge-sharing culture? With a knowledge-sharing culture, employees receive encouragement and incentives to share internal knowledge, skills and experiences with their colleagues. This may include formal knowledge-sharing initiatives or the culture of the organization organically fostering trust and collaboration. Overall, this culture can lead workers to freely assist their colleagues and give them guidance as needed. The following traits categorize a knowledge-sharing culture: Openness and trust. Employees feel safe and valued when they share knowledge and aren't afraid of losing their jobs.

Employees feel safe and valued when they share knowledge and aren't afraid of losing their jobs. Collaboration. Employees are encouraged to work together on projects and rewarded for their efforts.

Employees are encouraged to work together on projects and rewarded for their efforts. Incentives and recognition. Employees receive rewards such as promotions, bonuses and recognition when they contribute to the organization's collective knowledge base.

Employees receive rewards such as promotions, bonuses and recognition when they contribute to the organization's collective knowledge base. Accessible platforms. Employees can easily find and use the platforms to share knowledge.

Employees can easily find and use the platforms to share knowledge. Leadership support. Leaders and managers freely share knowledge and participate in knowledge-sharing programs to set examples for employees.

Leaders and managers freely share knowledge and participate in knowledge-sharing programs to set examples for employees. Continuous learning. The organization promotes continuous learning and encourages sharing lessons learned with peers.

5 benefits of a knowledge-sharing culture Organizations that create a knowledge-sharing culture experience a host of benefits for employees and the business as a whole. 1. Enhanced organizational agility and innovation "Organizations with a robust knowledge-sharing culture are more agile and innovative," said Dr. Merary Simeon, co-founder of Zera Consulting, a business consulting and services firm. This culture enables organizations to adapt quickly to changes in the market and come up with new ideas and solutions to potential challenges. 2. Improved performance and productivity The continuous learning and collaborative aspects of a knowledge-sharing culture lead to better individual and organizational performance, according to Dr. Simeon. 3. Better talent attraction and retention Organizations with a strong learning culture attract top talent -- particularly millennials who prioritize growth and development opportunities, Dr. Simeon said. Current employees also become more engaged and invested in their own careers when exposed to this type of culture. 4. Increased employee engagement Knowledge-sharing cultures contribute to employees feeling valued, which increases their job satisfaction and engagement levels, Dr. Simeon said. 5. Bolstered competitive advantage Organizations that excel in knowledge sharing are more likely to innovate, maintain high levels of customer satisfaction and perform better financially, according to Dr. Simeon.