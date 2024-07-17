Top tips to improve employee experience in uncertain times

Organizations are nothing without their employees. Unlike machines, human workers do not always follow consistent steps or act in predictable ways. Managing the employee experience can help companies anticipate how workers might or might not respond to initiatives and curate a work environment that encourages productivity, satisfaction and retention.

The latest summit hosted on the BrightTALK platform Improving the Employee Experience showcased three industry thought leaders providing proven strategies to create a thriving workforce.

Involve employees in big changes Companies spend and invest a lot in digital transformation, but too often overlook the most important factor in implementing new technology and ways of doing things: workers. Yasmine Alani, head of creative learning, DEI and culture at Media Zoo focused on a human-oriented approach for companies looking to innovate and why it's a clutch for success. "People, on the whole, generally don't like change," she warned. "Change is complex and emotional. Your company change will not succeed without your people on board. It's a win-win situation to put humans first as it reduces resistance and leads to higher morale." Alani pointed to Kodak as an example of a digital transformation gone wrong when employees are not involved in the process. Failing to adapt to new technology in the early 2000s, Kodak suffered significant financial losses and market share, ultimately filing for Chapter 12 bankruptcy. Had Kodak engaged the workers during this tumultuous time to help facilitate a move toward digital, perhaps they would have experienced a different outcome. Employees might have also sounded the alarm that the company was not adapting fast enough -- something old-school, out-of-touch executives might not have realized. Alani addressed the tangible ways leaders can engage employees during times of change with the acronym ADKAR:

1. Awareness of the need for change.

2. Desire to participate and support the change.

3. Knowledge of how to change.

4. Ability to implement desired skills and behaviors.

5. Reinforcement to sustain the change. Tools like KPIs, employee satisfaction surveys, productivity metrics, customer feedback, and culture assessments can help leaders keep tabs on where their worker's heads are. Alani closed her talk by emphasizing the importance of putting workers at the center of change. "Ask yourself if you've really put your people front and center or have you just focused on the technology you're trying to adapt or the processes you're trying to follow."

Use research findings to improve employee experience Beth Schultz, vice president of research and principal analyst from Metrigy, shared an in-depth study produced by her company to help viewers understand the components of a successful employee experience strategy. "Human beings are sometimes illogical, sometimes fallible and don't always work the way we're supposed to," Schultz explains. Metrigy's study of 111 "successful" companies found that a variety of roles were involved in bolstering employee experience beyond just HR such as IT, C-suite, internal communications and operations. An employee experience (EX) platform proved the most successful in upping engagement rates compared to intranet and voice-of-the-employee platform Schultz identified four characteristics of a mature strategy: Leadership for guiding and innovating. Technology to support and manage employee experience. Ability to understand employee activity and behavior via data collected. Process and structure in play for continuous analysis and improvement. Even AI is making inroads into employee experience with 18% of companies using it for this exact purpose. Still, many companies continue to hold onto legacy technologies like intranet. Why? Old technologies die hard, and the intranet helps to communicate corporate news and engage employees with relevant information. The study found 28% use enterprise social software and 50% use an employee communications app. Schultz pointed to the study's findings to encourage companies to take a prolonged approach rather than attempt a quick fix. A few examples are to create an executive-level role devoted to monitoring employee experience as well as to identifying KPIs and instilling processes to continually improve it.