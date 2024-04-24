12 questions to include in a workplace culture survey

A positive workplace culture can help improve employee retention. Workplace culture surveys give company leaders insight into any company culture issues and help improve the organization overall if HR staff includes the right questions.

A workplace culture survey collects feedback from employees and can help guide company strategies and policies. Some of the topics to cover in a workplace culture survey are satisfaction with company communications and career advancement opportunities.

Learn more about the benefits of workplace culture surveys as well as questions to include.

What is a workplace culture survey? A workplace culture survey is a tool that enables employees to provide their feedback on topics including company leadership, job satisfaction, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion, among others. The goal is for company leaders to gain insight into employees' feelings about the current workplace culture. Surveys are typically conducted anonymously so employees feel more comfortable sharing candid feedback. Company leaders must act on the feedback after receiving employee survey responses. Employees who feel like their feedback is not being heard might not want to fill out future surveys, which can negatively affect workplace culture.

5 benefits of sending out workplace culture surveys Workplace culture surveys can help improve company operations in various ways. Here are several. 1. Gives leaders insight into employee sentiment Learning about employees' perceptions of the company can help leaders improve organizational culture before problems lead to employee dissatisfaction and potential departures. For example, a workplace culture survey might reveal employee dissatisfaction over a lack of career training. Leaders can use this feedback to improve those opportunities. 2. Ensures alignment between workplace culture and organizational values A workplace culture survey can give insight into whether an organization's values match its current culture in reality. For example, if an organization has set goals for DEI efforts but employee data reveals that workers do not believe the company values DEI, then leaders can work on improving the organization's DEI strategies and, potentially, improving how they communicate about the organization's DEI efforts. 3. Helps drive organizational change Employee surveys provide quantifiable data on worker sentiment about a particular topic, which can help convince leaders that employees feel a certain way. For example, HR staff might believe that employees are dissatisfied with benefits changes based on casual conversations with employees, but leaders might want specific data on workers' feelings before moving forward with a plan. HR staff can conduct a workplace culture survey to gather data on employees' feelings about the benefits. In addition, periodically sending out workplace culture surveys can help leaders measure the effects of company changes and act on the data. 4. Helps manage risk Low morale can lead to company risk, such as employee departures. Workplace culture surveys help leaders prevent issues before they occur. For example, some employees might be considering leaving the company because of dissatisfaction with their compensation. Workplace culture survey data can reveal this problem to leaders so they can take action. 5. Helps improve employee engagement Soliciting feedback from employees demonstrates that company leaders care about employees' opinions, which can lead to improved employee engagement and satisfaction. However, leaders must ensure they act on the employee feedback gathered through surveys, or employee engagement might decrease, since employees might feel like their voices are not being heard.