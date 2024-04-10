Learn how to improve employee survey response rates

Employee surveys can help improve a company's retention rate, among other metrics, but workers may not feel motivated to fill out the surveys. HR leaders can take steps to increase their organization's survey response rate and secure valuable data about employee sentiment.

Employees may decide not to fill out surveys for a variety of reasons, including a belief that company leaders won't act on the information and a lack of awareness of the survey deadline. HR leaders should learn the optimum percentage for an employee survey response rate and learn ways to increase their organization's response rate if it's below the average.

Here's more about employee surveys and how to get more responses.

Why employee surveys can be valuable Company leaders often use employee surveys to gain more insight into employee sentiment about organizational operations. According to Danny Nelms, CEO of Work Institute, a workforce research and advisory firm located in Franklin, Tenn., leaders often use employee surveys to attempt to learn more about the following: Employees' views of the organization.

Employees' attitudes toward their jobs.

Employees' relationships with their teams.

Employees' relationships with their managers. Danny Nelms Danny Nelms Some companies also use surveys to learn about the potential risk of employee departures, Nelms said. These types of surveys could include the following questions: Have you considered leaving the organization within the next year?

What would make you consider leaving the company?

What would make you consider remaining at the company long-term?

What is an ideal employee survey response rate? Employee surveys are only effective if a certain number of employees respond. Organizations should aim for a 50% response rate at minimum, Nelms said. The ideal response rate is 65% to 70%. "When [company leaders] have shown routinely that they act on the data in responsible ways, I've heard of companies getting 90 to 100 percent response rates," Nelms said. Lack of change in the past may negatively affect employee survey response rates. Alec Levenson Alec Levenson The main reason that workers don't respond is they believe doing so is useless, said Alec Levenson, senior research scientist at the USC Marshall Center for Effective Organizations in Los Angeles. "If all we're doing is monitoring how things are going and we're not changing it, then the people who give us [this] information at some point are going to go, 'Why are you wasting my time?'" Levenson said. Leaders must use the information they gather from surveys to improve respondents' employee experience, Levenson said. However, in many cases, company leaders face a difficult balancing act between improving the employee experience and keeping shareholders happy. "There often are win-wins that can happen [with pleasing employees and shareholders], but the win-wins require a lot more work, a lot more thought and a lot more perseverance than most [leaders] are willing to put in," Levenson said.